Petroleum Engineer - Rumaila Field

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

bp has a long history of oil exploration and production in Iraq. The Rumaila oilfield is Iraq’s largest producing field and the third largest oil field in the world. It is currently operated by ROO (Rumaila Operating Organization). Rumaila, Iraq’s greatest natural asset, is undergoing significant transformation to maximize production for the long-term future.

As a Petroleum Engineer in the team, the successful candidate will be responsible for driving opportunity progression from idea to post job analysis for a major producing area of the Rumaila field as well as for coaching and mentoring junior engineers. In addition, they will also manage production and Wellwork opportunity progression of a Panel (approximately 90 to 180 wells) and will manage and/or coordinate one or more special projects – these could be surveillance, ESP, digital and/or Wellwork related projects/trials.

The successful candidate report into the Base Management Team Lead and will be the main point of interaction with other bp and ROO Subsurface and non-Subsurface Departments to prioritize activities related to opportunity progression for the nominated producing area, as well as supporting ESP and water injection challenges.

This position will be located in either Sunbury or Aberdeen and, in line with bp's hybrid working policy, is expected to be office based a minimum of 3 days per week.

What you will deliver

Well Management:

Leading JID Reviews for the wells in the nominated production area, making sure that all agreements are incorporated in the Rumaila WW Hopper.

Working together with the Reservoir Management Squad to decide the medium and long-term plan for each well in area of responsibility, balancing short-term production with longer term reservoir management.

Recommending when a well requires an ESP to be installed, select the ESP and indicate through an SOR the details of the system to be installed.

Working with the Iraq PEs to ensure a common understanding of well and surveillance options.

Understanding the Panel wellstock, and the well operating conditions. Liaise with ROO colleagues to optimize production and ensure that wells are operating within the allowable envelope.

Minimizing the number of well deferrals whilst ensuring that all deferrals have an action plan in place or indicate if they need be removed from the installed production capacity.

Progressing the water shut off and conformance modification initiatives, working with the Iraq PEs, that aim to maximize oil production and oil recovery from wells.

Advising on new production technologies.

Reservoir Performance:

Identifying surveillance needs and opportunities and ensuring that they are timely included in the quarterly surveillance plan. Ensuring that surveillance plan is implemented (Production tests, PLTs, Sat. Logs, PBUs, etc.) and that that surveillance data is processed and analyzed, as well as Integrating the outcome of this activity to the subsequent activities.

Having a reasonable and up-to-date understanding of the dynamic and static reservoir conditions.

Linking the subsurface understanding to the generation of ideas to optimize/increase production and protect the base.

Project Management:

Support Rumaila in delivering select technology deployment projects.

Leadership:

Supporting the Base Management Team Leader in identifying gaps in the Base Management Team members and propose actions to develop their skills further.

Providing technical coaching and mentoring to less experienced members of the team and those in ROO.

Promoting integration with other teams in ROO and RST.

Creating a culture of continuous improvement by encouraging innovation and seeking opportunities to reduce complexity/ improve efficiency.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a degree in Petroleum Engineering (or a similar relevant discipline), applicants should also demonstrate:

Experience in Artificial Lift Management, Waterflood, Wellwork opportunity generation & progression.

Considerable experience in Production and Injection Well Management, Well & System Performance, Short term Production / Injection Optimisation and Well Interventions.

Experience and comfort using Well Performance Software such as Prosper and SubPump.

Knowledge of Production management workflows, relevant practices and guides, meetings cadence, and integration points with other squads and enablers.

Ability to embrace the agile ways of working and excellent prioritization skills.

It would be of benefit to also have:

Experience in ESP selection and management.

Proven coaching capability.

Good data analysis and presentation skills.

Familiarity with Spotfire and Power BI softwares.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Data Analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir geomechanics, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and Area Performance Management, Wellbore geomechanics



Legal Disclaimer:

