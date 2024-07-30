Petroleum Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the Role

BP Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work. Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address prioritised business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.

As a Petroleum engineer you will be responsible for applying broad petroleum engineering experience and using innovative digital and data science technologies to deliver system monitoring, optimization and capacity growth across the 4-chokes (Reservoir-Wells-Plant-Export).

You will have the opportunity to work across BP’s global portfolio in multi-disciplinary, global teams supporting central and regional squads to deliver safe, reliable and optimised production operations.

What you will deliver

Work closely with the regions across the globe, using broad petroleum engineering methods combined with numerical modelling and data analytics to partner with asset teams to deliver safe, reliable and optimised production.

Deliver HSE commitments, champion identification of carbon reduction opportunities and demonstrate strong safety leadership behaviours.

Communicate powerfully across disciplines, leadership, and asset engineering squads.

Support delivery of the Production Management activities through delivering PE activities integrated across 4-chokes.

Perform surveillance & monitoring of integrated production system to understand well and reservoir health and performance.

Create and maintain numerical models, data analysis & data visualization tools for surveillance and optimization of integrated production systems.​

Optimize integrated production system to deliver safe, reliable, low carbon operations and identify opportunities to grow installed production capacity.​

Provide technical coaching to asset squad members.

Identify opportunities to improve and grow PMU Petroleum Discipline and Production Management capability.

Share Petroleum Engineering monitoring & optimization lessons learned with wider bp community.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor/master’s degree in engineering or science



Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

HSE: Uphold and demonstrate safety leadership behaviours.

Strong technical contributor: Broad production operations experience, demonstrated integration, optimisation and monitoring across 4-chokes (Reservoir, Wells, Plant, Export) and strong track record of delivery.

Digital tools : Working knowledge of Petroleum Engineering toolkit inc. Integrated Production Modelling e.g. PETEX. Experience in use of data analytics.

Skillful Communicator: Ability to communicate effectively with multi-disciplinary, operational and leadership teams with track record of sharing learnings. Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Natural Integrator: Able to listen to different perspectives, adapt and identify how to converge different points of view in an integrated solution.

Agile : Ability to manage and prioritise multiple activities, quickly respond to changing business priorities and cope with short-term deadlines.

Learning: Strong desire to further develop and learn new skills

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Minimum 8 years’ experience as Petroleum Engineer, with experience in production management and operations engineering.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience of deepwater subsea production systems, pressure transient analysis (PTA), artificial lift, downhole flow control, reservoir and well integrity management and sand management.

Gas reservoir management experience and/or waterflood management.

You will work with

Your line manager will be the TSI Petroleum Engineering Discipline Leader.

You will work in Pune, India, but will be remotely deployed into an international, integrated production support ‘squad’ where day-to-day activities/deliverables will be prioritised by the squad leader. These GSS squads typically consist of 5-10 multi-disciplinary technical members in several locations and are deployed based on global production business prioritisation.

You will work in close collaboration with subsurface and production teams in the country your squad supports and with bp’s global subsurface technical specialists and subject matter experts.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



