Petroleum Engineer - TSI

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
BP Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work. Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address prioritised business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.
As a Petroleum engineer you will be responsible for applying broad petroleum engineering experience and using innovative digital and data science technologies to deliver system monitoring, optimisation and capacity growth across the 4-chokes (Reservoir-Wells-Plant-Export).
You will have the opportunity to work across BP’s global portfolio in multi-disciplinary, global teams supporting central and regional squads to deliver safe, reliable and optimised production operations.
Batchelor/Masters degree in Engineering or Science
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Data Analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir geomechanics, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and Area Performance Management, Wellbore geomechanics
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.