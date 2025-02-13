Petroleum Engineer - Trinidad

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

The Petroleum Engineer will be responsible for the well management of their assigned fields and will be an integral member of the Production Management squad. They are expected to be a strong team player who can collaborate and integrate well across diverse teams to support the production delivery as outlined in the company's Area Development Plan. The main purpose of the role is to maximize gas and condensate production through the optimization of base production and the delivery of new production from wellwork, infill drilling and major projects whilst ensuring the safe operating envelope of the wells is maintained. In addition, the Petroleum Engineer would be responsible for seeking new and innovative ways to enhance production while leveraging agile tools to drive efficiency and simplification in the business.

Key Accountabilities

Review surveillance trends daily and ensure all operating parameters are within their established operating envelope.

Perform production allocations and maintain model health of all wells.

Review production deferrals daily and lead deferral investigations/assessments.

Lead well/reservoir reviews and Capacity Reviews.

Develop and maintain well operating procedures for new and routine well startups.

Lead Operations fortnightly calls to review the field instructions.

Participate in squad stand-ups, sprint planning and retrospectives.

Define and maintain design & operating limits for all wells and conduct verification checks to ensure data consistency between offshore and onshore systems.

Utilize CAVE to record and maintain all opportunities and support the progression of these opportunities through the Well Activity Workflow process

Participate in peer-to-peer coaching and share learnings across the organization.

Qualification



- B.Sc. Degree in Engineering from a recognized tertiary level institution

- M.Sc. Degree would be an asset

Experience

A minimum of 8 years' experience in Petroleum Engineering along with the following skills:

Competent in well management and evaluating surveillance data to diagnose well performance anomalies.

Proficiency in identifying and progressing surveillance and wellwork opportunities.

Proficiency in well performance modeling using Prosper.

Strong track record of delivery and experience working across diverse teams/squads.

Proficiency in Palantir applications (e.g. Quiver, Artemis, OES & ADDA) would be an asset.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Data Analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir geomechanics, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and Area Performance Management, Wellbore geomechanics



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.