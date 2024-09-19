Petroleum - Production Engineer

Entity:Production & Operations
We are hiring for Petroleum - Production Engineering, who will be deployed in one of the Production Management Squads supporting one of the most complex BP’s Gulf of Mexico offshore deep-water operated fields, working within a cross-disciplinary team of Subsurface, Wells and Production peers.
The PE works collaboratively to safely manage field production and injection in areas such as performance monitoring and surveillance, system optimization, and well intervention evaluation and coordination. This role is a key link between the offshore operations team and onshore support teams.
Degree in Engineering from an accredited university.
Will require periodic travel (<10%) to our offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Data Analysis, Deepwater Operations, Offshore Operations, Petroleum Engineering, Petroleum Production, Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA), Subsurface, Well Intervention
