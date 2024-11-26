Petroleum - Production Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

We are hiring for Petroleum - Production Engineering, who will be deployed in one of the Production Management Squads supporting one of the most complex BP’s Gulf of Mexico offshore deep-water operated fields, working within a cross-disciplinary team of Subsurface, Wells and Production peers.

The PE works collaboratively to safely manage field production and injection in areas such as performance monitoring and surveillance, system optimization, and well intervention evaluation and coordination. This role is a key link between the offshore operations team and onshore support teams.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

High-level responsibilities are below, but may change with business priorities and to provide development opportunities:

Deliver day-to-day field management activities including well and system monitoring, surveillance, and regulatory testing using real time data and digital tools.

Use system modeling and optimization to identify and progress short- and medium-term production enhancement opportunities. Contribute to well and reservoir reviews.

Understand daily well performance. Issue short-term production forecasts and document production shortfalls in bp’s production management system. Apply Root Cause Failure Analysis techniques to embed findings within the team.

Coordinate well intervention activities from planning, to execution, and post-job evaluation.

Identify and rigorously manage well risks. Understand and document the associated surveillance, barriers, and mitigation measures.

Provide clear communication and operational instructions to the offshore team for site execution.

Integrate with the Projects, Wells, and Subsurface teams for field development.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

Degree in Engineering from an accredited university.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

At least 6 years of relevant experience in the energy industry with knowledge of subsurface, interventions, production management and process facility operations.

Great communication and integration skills. Ability to communicate complex subsurface topics to collaborators across multiple functions.

Ability to embrace the agile ways of working. Excellent prioritization skills.

Uphold and demonstrate bp’s Safety Leadership Principles

Proficient in nodal analysis and system management and optimization.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Experience with deepwater offshore operations and water flooding

Experience with planning and implementing complex well interventions.

Understanding of flow assurance risks (hydrates, scale, asphaltenes) and management strategies

Familiarity with Pressure Transient Analysis

Ability to learn new software and applications

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Will require periodic travel (<10%) to our offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Data Analysis, Deepwater Operations, Flow Assurance, Geomechanical analysis, Offshore Operations, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir geomechanics, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and Area Performance Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.