Petroleum & Reservoir Engineer Intern - bpTT

As a petroleum-reservoir engineer, you will be part of the Subsurface organisation that sits under the Production & Operations business group. At the heart of Subsurface lies our purpose to be a digitally-enabled and agile team that can apply and nurture its subsurface skills to find, develop and manage a portfolio of high-value, carbon-efficient resources. From exploration to production, our petroleum and reservoir engineers play a crucial role in bp’s field operation success. Petroleum Engineers are a key link between design, planning and operations of wells, facilities, reservoir, and storage container development. You’ll be adding value through performance optimization through system modelling and developing well intervention requirements to maintain or improve the production of hydrocarbons and CO2 storage throughout the life of the field. Depending on your bp location and role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences in: