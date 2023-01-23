Petroleum & Reservoir Engineering (early careers) – bpTT

Job summary

As a petroleum-reservoir engineer, you will be part of the Subsurface organisation that sits under the Production & Operations business group. At the heart of Subsurface lies our purpose to be a digitally-enabled and agile team that can apply and nurture its subsurface skills to find, develop and manage a portfolio of high-value, carbon-efficient resources. From exploration to production, our petroleum and reservoir engineers play a crucial role in bp’s field operation success. Petroleum Engineers are a key link between design, planning and operations of wells, facilities, reservoir, and storage container development. You’ll be adding value through performance optimization through system modelling and developing well intervention requirements to maintain or improve the production of hydrocarbons and CO2 storage throughout the life of the field. Depending on your bp location and role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences in:

Reservoir and Well Performance: for example, participation in the reservoir and well reviews; involvement in production forecasting or optimising water, gas and CO2 injection

System Optimization: for example, in well production and facilities optimisation, sand management, artificial lift or geothermal production

Well Management: for example, in well performance tracking or well operations, real-time surveillance and developing machine learning and data analytics solutions

As a Reservoir Engineer, you’ll focus on integrating geoscience, rock, fluid, pressure, facilities and well engineering data to understand hydrocarbon reservoir and/or storage container performance, plan new field developments and/or optimize the economic recovery of hydrocarbons and/or storage solutions. Depending on your bp location and role, you will gain broad capability, primarily through job experiences in:

Well and/or area Performance: for example, participation in the reservoir and well reviews; involvement in reservoir performance analysis, well planning, or flood management

Reservoir and/or storage management: for example, in setting depletion strategy, generating field development options, or reserves estimation

Reservoir and/or storage simulation: for example, in history matching or model building, developing data analytics solutions

Minimum Requirements

Citizen of Trinidad & Tobago or a resident who is legally permitted to accept employment in T&T

Be in your final year of degree or already graduated with no more than 3 years work experience

Must be pursuing an undergraduate degree in Petroleum Engineering, Reservoir Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or closely related discipline with: a minimum of an upper second-class honours OR a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 OR 4.0 out of 5.0 OR a post graduate degree with a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0, or distinction



Covid Vaccination Requirement