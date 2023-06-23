Job summary

A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) is an opportunity to help craft the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile approach as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop resources, delivering ground-breaking projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp! We are now looking for a Petrophysicist to join the team and support activity in the North Sea. This is an ideal opportunity for an early to mid career Petrophysicist who already has some experience working within an upstream Oil & Gas environment and is looking to grow and develop their career.

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



What you will deliver

As a Petrophysicist supporting the North Sea, you will be responsible for supporting a field currently drilling and planning infill targets. The role will include operational support for new wells and will also support subsurface reservoir description work, uncertainty analysis, and assurance and guidance for the development and production of the reservoirs within the portfolio. In addition, you may also have the opportunity to provide support for other regional fields.

Some of your key responsibilities will include:

Working with the subsurface teams to maintain the integrated subsurface description ensuring that it is fully documented and accurately represented in the work plan.

Develop integrated formation evaluation data acquisition programmes for surveillance programmes, to address key reservoir uncertainties, ensuring alignment with new well data acquisition programs.

Deliver consistent petrophysical interpretations for both new and existing wells, with a focus on integrating new well / cased hole / surveillance data into subsurface products. Manage the maintenance of a consistent and up to date database of all log and core data.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a university degree in Geoscience, Physics, Petroleum Engineering or similar, it is important that you can also demonstrate:

Petrophysics experience within an Oil & Gas environment.

Experience working in multi-discipline / functional project team and ability to influence others to provide quality inputs to ensure quality team delivery.

Excellent open and cased hole petrophysical interpretation skills and comfortable with large datasets.

Experience in LWD data acquisition including, but not limited to, Nuclear, Resistivity, Borehole Imaging for fracture identification, NMR and Formation Pressures and Fluid sampling will be required.

Excellent communication skils and experience in presenting to senior management.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Completions petrophysics, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depositional framework, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoirs, Rock properties, Static reservoir description, Subsurface, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Supplier Relationship Management, Surveillance, Well Delivery and Operations, Well integrity petrophysics, Well interventions petrophysics, Well planning



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.