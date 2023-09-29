Entity:Production & Operations
This role is for an individual contributor Petrophysicist working in Houston to support projects primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada region. This Petrophysicist be responsible for providing operational support in the planning and execution of new wells, quality control of well log data and petrophysical analysis of the data acquired. The role will likely span renewal and development wells across different assets.
This role requires a strong fundamental understanding of drilling operations, logging while drilling, wireline data acquisition, and petrophysical concepts. This role also requires collaboration and communication with cross-discipline teams in drilling, completions, production operations, finance and subsurface. It also requires the ability to appropriately communicate subsurface uncertainties and risks associated with operations and petrophysical analysis. Another requirement is the ability to collaborate with third party vendors, rig operations to ensure safe and reliable delivery of Logging While Drilling (LWD) and wireline services.
Bachelor’s degree or higher in one of Geology, Geoscience, Physics, Petroleum Engineering or equivalent
Deep understanding of Logging While Drilling, and/or Wireline and/or Mud logging wellsite operations
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Completions petrophysics, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depositional framework, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir geomechanics, Rock properties, Static reservoir description, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Supplier Relationship Management, Well Delivery and Operations, Well integrity petrophysics, Well interventions petrophysics, Well Planning
