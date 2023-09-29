Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

This role is for an individual contributor Petrophysicist working in Houston to support projects primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada region. This Petrophysicist be responsible for providing operational support in the planning and execution of new wells, quality control of well log data and petrophysical analysis of the data acquired. The role will likely span renewal and development wells across different assets.



Job Description:

This role requires a strong fundamental understanding of drilling operations, logging while drilling, wireline data acquisition, and petrophysical concepts. This role also requires collaboration and communication with cross-discipline teams in drilling, completions, production operations, finance and subsurface. It also requires the ability to appropriately communicate subsurface uncertainties and risks associated with operations and petrophysical analysis. Another requirement is the ability to collaborate with third party vendors, rig operations to ensure safe and reliable delivery of Logging While Drilling (LWD) and wireline services.

Key Accountabilities

Lead the planning, execution, and quality assurance of LWD and wireline data acquisition plans.

Responsible for supplier management and performance to ensure quality data delivery of logging while drilling, wireline and coring operations.

Ensure conformance to BP guidelines and best practices.

Monitor real-time operations in support of drilling, LWD, coring, production logging and wireline acquisition.

Deliver reliable reservoir description analysis for both new and existing wells, through the application and development of petrophysical evaluation standard methodology.

Work with a multi-discipline team to support the integration of petrophysical analysis, based on acquired and existing data, in support of reservoir characterization and reservoir management.

Education

Bachelor’s degree or higher in one of Geology, Geoscience, Physics, Petroleum Engineering or equivalent

Job Requirements

At least 7 years’ experience as a petrophysicist and/or experience with logging while drilling and/or wireline data acquisition.

Proficiency in Techlog.

Experience working in multi-discipline / functional project team and ability to influence others to provide quality inputs to ensure quality delivery.

Ability to successfully interact with representatives of other fields, internal teams, vendors and partner companies.

Open hole petrophysical interpretation skills and experience working with integrated datasets.

Effective communication and presentation skills, with experience presenting technical material.

Must be permitted to work in the USA

Desirable Criteria

Deep understanding of Logging While Drilling, and/or Wireline and/or Mud logging wellsite operations

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Completions petrophysics, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depositional framework, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir geomechanics, Rock properties, Static reservoir description, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Supplier Relationship Management, Well Delivery and Operations, Well integrity petrophysics, Well interventions petrophysics, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.