Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing petro physical input to key reservoir management studies and influencing the future direction of petro physical work in the defined region, assisting with data acquisition planning, maintaining the quality of petro physical work across assets and providing advanced petro physical technical assurance to the asset teams.



Job Description:

This role is for an individual contributor Petrophysicist supporting a collection of fields currently drilling and planning infill targets. The role will include providing operational support for new wells but will also include subsurface reservoir description work, uncertainty analysis, and assurance and mentorship for the development and production of the reservoirs within the portfolio. In addition, there may also be a requirement to provide support for other regional fields.

You will be accountable for planning and delivering petrophysics data acquisition in several North Sea Fields. Experience in LWD data acquisition including, but not limited to, Geo-steering, Nuclear, Resistivity, Borehole Imaging for fracture/facies identification, NMR and Formation Pressures and Fluid sampling.

You will play a part in the development and maintenance of petrophysical models for the field, integration of new data into the models and ensuring they are consistent with the subsurface description(s) for the various reservoirs and with BP’s standard processes. Supporting and delivering reservoir development studies to increase understanding of the reservoirs will be key to helping improve recovery from the field and will be used to advise the Integrated Subsurface Description (ISD) and Depletion Plan of the reservoirs going forward. You will also require a broad petrophysical experience to include open/cased hole log interpretation!

Data will be coordinated into a range of subsurface products including Techlog, MIPS, Petrel and Plato. The successful candidate will possess data analysis skills and will be a confident communicator. This person will be encouraged to provide mentoring and knowledge sharing with other Petrophysicists.

Key Accountabilities

Demonstrate a dedication to safety in the workplace as well as helping to build an inclusive, safe working environment where people can voice ideas and offer and receive feedback.

Commit to build a diverse, equitable workspace where team members feel empowered to voice opinions and concerns regardless of background, age or experience.

Champion new or different ideas and technology which can add shown value to our operations whilst also focusing on reducing costs and reducing any impact on the environment.

Develop coordinated formation evaluation data acquisition programmes for surveillance programmes, to address key reservoir uncertainties, ensuring alignment with new well data acquisition programs.

Deliver consistent petrophysical interpretations for both new and existing wells, with a focus on integrating new well / cased hole / surveillance data into subsurface products.

Handle the maintenance of a consistent and up to date database of all log and core data.

Essential Education and Qualifications

Degree in Geoscience, Physics, Petroleum Engineering or similar preferred

Essential Experience and Attributes

Minimum 12 years petrophysics experience within BP and/or industry.

Experience working in multi-discipline / functional project team and ability to influence others to provide quality inputs to ensure quality team delivery.

Excellent open and cased hole petrophysical interpretation skills and comfortable with large datasets.

Confident, open communicator; Experienced with addressing senior management.

Other Requirements (e.g., Travel, Location)

Candidate will be required to have the right to work in the UK and prefer for this person to locate in or around Aberdeen. No relocation available.

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

The successful applicant will be embedded in a small, multi-disciplinary team helping to identify and deliver new infill opportunities. You will report to the North Sea Petrophysics Discipline Lead and will provide leadership and support to other Petrophysicists and other subject areas within the organisation.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Completions petrophysics, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, Reservoir geomechanics, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Supplier Relationship Management, Well integrity petrophysics, Well interventions petrophysics, Well Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.