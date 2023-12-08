Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Subsurface Group



Responsible for supporting the subsurface teams with the interpretation of acquired log data and provision of recommendations, using basic technical knowledge to assist with resource estimation, reporting and the maintenance of a petro physical model, ensuring it is integrated into, and consistent with, the subsurface description(s) for the main reservoirs.



This role is for an individual contributor Petrophysicist supporting a field currently drilling and planning infill targets. The role will include providing operational support for new wells but will also include subsurface reservoir description work, uncertainty analysis, and assurance and guidance for the development and production of the reservoirs within the portfolio. In addition, there may also be a requirement to provide support for other regional fields.

You will be responsible for planning and delivering petrophysics data acquisition in a North Sea Field. Experience in LWD data acquisition including, but not limited to, Nuclear, Resistivity, Borehole Imaging for fracture identification, NMR and Formation Pressures and Fluid sampling will be required. You will contribute to the development and maintenance of petrophysical models for the field, integration of new data into the models and ensuring they are consistent with the subsurface description(s) for the various reservoirs and with BP's best practices. Supporting and delivering reservoir development studies to increase understanding of the reservoirs will be key to helping maximise recovery from the field and will be used to inform the Integrated Subsurface Description (ISD) and Depletion Plan of the reservoirs going fwd. You will also require a broad petrophysical experience to include open/cased hole log interpretation.

Data will be integrated into a range of subsurface products including Techlog, MIPS, Petrel and Plato. The successful candidate will possess data analysis skills and will be a confident communicator. Mentoring and knowledge sharing with other Petrophysicists will be a key part of the candidate's role.

Work with the subsurface teams to maintain the integrated subsurface description ensuring that it is fully documented and accurately represented in the work plan.

Develop integrated formation evaluation data acquisition programmes for surveillance programmes, to address key reservoir uncertainties, ensuring alignment with new well data acquisition programs.

Deliver consistent petrophysical interpretations for both new and existing wells, with a focus on integrating new well / cased hole / surveillance data into subsurface products.

Lead the maintenance of a consistent and up to date database of all log and core data.

University degree in Geoscience, Physics, Petroleum Engineering or equivalent experience

Relevant petrophysics experience within BP and/or industry.

Experience working in multi-discipline / functional project team and ability to influence others to provide quality inputs to ensure quality team delivery

Excellent open and cased hole petrophysical interpretation skills and comfortable with large datasets.

Confident, open communicator; Experienced with presenting to senior management.

Successful candidate will be required to have the right to work in the UK and prefer for this person to locate in or around Aberdeen. No relocation available.

The successful applicant will be embedded in a small, multi-disciplinary team helping to identify and deliver new infill opportunities. You will report to the North Sea Petrophysics Discipline Lead and will provide leadership and support to other Petrophysicists and other subject areas within the organisation.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



