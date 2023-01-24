Petrophysicist (early careers)- bpTT

Job summary

The role of Petrophysicist in the bp Trinidad and Tobago Subsurface team will involve deployment to regional teams working on prioritized subsurface activities. This will be an individual contributor role. Depending on priorities, over time the role provides petrophysical support for Drilling and Well Intervention Operations, Integrated Subsurface Description, Depletion Planning, and Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management. The role is based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and focus will be on bp operated hydrocarbon fields offshore east coast Trinidad. As a member of bpTT Subsurface team who will be deployed as required to a prioritized project (squad), you will be accountable for embracing the agile operating model in delivery of high-quality subsurface products which impact business decisions. General Subsurface squad accountabilities are:

Promote bp's commitment to safe, responsible and sustained performance, and demonstrate strong individual and leadership behaviours in line with bp Values and Leadership Expectations.

Deliver prioritized petrophysical activities within a squad in line with the squad objectives (e.g. well log interpretations in service of resource estimates, monitor petrophysical operations in new wells and interventions, saturation and production log interpretation and integration of these products with subsurface reservoir description)

Promote team safety and wellbeing, and work at a sustainable capacity - Maintain relationships with partners and stakeholders (internal and external) to ensure delivery of effective products

Work with discipline members to understand and develop standards and best practices, integrate multi-disciplinary activity and share learnings

Maintain discipline health - accountable for the quality and delivery of own products

Minimum Requirements

Citizen of Trinidad & Tobago or a resident who is legally permitted to accept employment in Trinidad & Tobago

Finishing final year of degree or a recent graduate

Minimum of 3 years of experience in a petroleum service company or other upstream hydrocarbon business

Bachelors in Geosciences, Natural Sciences, Engineering, or similar with: a minimum of an upper second-class honours OR a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 OR 4.0 out of 5.0 OR a post graduate degree in Geophysics, Geosciences, Earth Sciences or Physics with a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0, or distinction

Ability to utilise technical coaching in petrophysics and in the integration of multiple vintages and qualities of subsurface data

A dedication to agile working practices and tools

Ability to characterize subsurface uncertainty and demonstrate effective management of risks

Ability to deliver 'fit for purpose' products to support business decisions

Ability to build a strong network within bp's Subsurface community

Strong collaboration and relationship building skills

Effective in planning and prioritization

Strong communication skills and computer literacy

Desirable Criteria

Experience with bp's subsurface toolkits, including Techlog and statistical packages

Working knowledge of well log interpretation

Operational experience of wellsite data acquisition