Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Petrophysicist (early careers)- bpTT

Petrophysicist (early careers)- bpTT

Petrophysicist (early careers)- bpTT

  • Location Trinidad and Tobago - North - Port of Spain
  • Travel required
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 144842BR
  • Experience level
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The role of Petrophysicist in the bp Trinidad and Tobago Subsurface team will involve deployment to regional teams working on prioritized subsurface activities. This will be an individual contributor role. Depending on priorities, over time the role provides petrophysical support for Drilling and Well Intervention Operations, Integrated Subsurface Description, Depletion Planning, and Subsurface Uncertainty and Risk Management. The role is based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and focus will be on bp operated hydrocarbon fields offshore east coast Trinidad. As a member of bpTT Subsurface team who will be deployed as required to a prioritized project (squad), you will be accountable for embracing the agile operating model in delivery of high-quality subsurface products which impact business decisions. General Subsurface squad accountabilities are:

  • Promote bp's commitment to safe, responsible and sustained performance, and demonstrate strong individual and leadership behaviours in line with bp Values and Leadership Expectations.
  • Deliver prioritized petrophysical activities within a squad in line with the squad objectives (e.g. well log interpretations in service of resource estimates, monitor petrophysical operations in new wells and interventions, saturation and production log interpretation and integration of these products with subsurface reservoir description)
  • Promote team safety and wellbeing, and work at a sustainable capacity - Maintain relationships with partners and stakeholders (internal and external) to ensure delivery of effective products
  • Work with discipline members to understand and develop standards and best practices, integrate multi-disciplinary activity and share learnings
  • Maintain discipline health - accountable for the quality and delivery of own products
Minimum Requirements
  • Citizen of Trinidad & Tobago or a resident who is legally permitted to accept employment in Trinidad & Tobago
  • Finishing final year of degree or a recent graduate
  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in a petroleum service company or other upstream hydrocarbon business
  • Bachelors in Geosciences, Natural Sciences, Engineering, or similar with:
    • a minimum of an upper second-class honours OR
    • a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 OR 4.0 out of 5.0 OR
    • a post graduate degree in Geophysics, Geosciences, Earth Sciences or Physics with a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0, or distinction
  • Ability to utilise technical coaching in petrophysics and in the integration of multiple vintages and qualities of subsurface data
  • A dedication to agile working practices and tools
  • Ability to characterize subsurface uncertainty and demonstrate effective management of risks
  • Ability to deliver 'fit for purpose' products to support business decisions
  • Ability to build a strong network within bp's Subsurface community
  • Strong collaboration and relationship building skills
  • Effective in planning and prioritization
  • Strong communication skills andcomputer literacy
Desirable Criteria
  • Experience with bp's subsurface toolkits, including Techlog and statistical packages
  • Working knowledge of well log interpretation
  • Operational experience of wellsite data acquisition

Covid Vaccination Requirement
One of the requirements to be eligible for this position at bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC is that you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before your official start date with the company. “Fully vaccinated” means that you have received the full regimen of a WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine and that two weeks have elapsed from your final shot in your chosen vaccine regimen. You will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status to the company prior to being cleared for hire. Our expectation is that all employees will maintain their status as “fully vaccinated” in line with WHO and Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Health guidance.

Apply Search all jobs at bp