Physical Meets Digital: bp Technology

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Role Title: Positions in Technology Disciplines (Engineering managers, process Engineers, Digital Science, Innovation Associates, commercialization, modelling Engineer, knowledge management, Technologist- Fuels Quality Assurance, Process Scientists)

Location : Bangalore, India

About bp/team

bp’s Technology organization is the central organization for all software and platform development. We build all the technology that powers bp’s businesses, from upstream energy production to downstream energy delivery to our customers. We have a variety of teams depending on your areas of interest, including infrastructure and backend services through to customer-facing web and native applications.

Our India Tech Centre in Pune is in growth phase we are rapidly scaling up. We are hiring for various roles across Software Engineering, Data Engineering and Technical Delivery functions. We have opportunities for Tech professionals with experience ranging from 3 to 20 years. (Functional requirements of roles and key responsibilities outlined below ).

We are specifically looking for candidates with relevant experience in SAP, Salesforce, Azure, AWS, Service Now, Databricks, Palantir & M365 suite Technologies. If you have strong background in these areas, please apply to this job post. Our team would review your CV and match it against a specific role(s) and progress your application.

Engineering roles

Responsibilities

As a team member in Engineering, you will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining existing or new software. You will be responsible for developing features, improving the software performance, and providing technical support to other teams.

Design and document sophisticated software components, services, and platforms

Implement robust and maintainable code with clear and maintained documentation

Deliver customer value in iterative fashion while working towards longer term systems to solve roadmap goals with increasing efficiency

Communicate status and changes to the work they are responsible and accountable for, keep all stakeholders informed of changes and updates to original plan

Design test automation on all code implemented through unit testing and integration testing

Work with internal and external teams to bring new platforms to market

Maintain and enhance software frameworks for development

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement new controls and procedures to address identified compliance gaps or risks

Technical Skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, other Engineering disciplines, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Skillful in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Skillful in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes and develop creative and effective solutions

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers through to senior leaders. You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software Skills

Skillful in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript) developing cross-platform solutions. Specific programming languages skills needed for specialised roles

Skillful in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Skillful in systems design

Skillful in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Skillful in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Data roles

Responsibilities

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data engineers, software engineers, data scientists, data managers and business partners.

Architects, designs, implements and maintains reliable and scalable data infrastructure to move, process and serve data.

Writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.

Adheres to and advocates for software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements; develops, maintains and improves CI / CD pipeline,

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they maintain, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs. Design, build, deploy and maintain infrastructure as code. Containerizes server deployments.

Qualifications

Essential

BS degree in computer science or related field

Deep and hands-on experience designing, planning, building, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala, Java, C#) ; Specific programming languages skills needed for specialised roles

Advanced database and SQL knowledge

Delivery roles

Responsibilities

The Delivery Manager plays a critical role translating strategy into actionable steps and driving successful delivery of products, platforms, and services. This hands-on role is focused on day-to-day decision-making and ensuring the right products, platforms and services are being built and delivered efficiently. This role makes key decisions on feature development, balances stakeholder priorities, and ensures that deliverables are built to meet quality, budget, and timeline requirements. They work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment with business goals and customer needs, enabling the seamless delivery of impactful solutions.

Experience and qualifications

Computer Science degree or equivalent work experience.

Excellence in balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution, with solid attention to detail.

Outstanding communication and influence skills, with the ability to engage with a broad range of collaborators and prioritize demands

Motivated by the challenges of solving complex problems and a passion for making things happen

The Delivery Manager at this level demonstrates ownership of delivering initiatives involving multiple stakeholders and teams. They effectively lead delivery teams, balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution to achieve business outcomes. They guide resource planning and financial tracking, ensuring budgets and timelines are met without compromising quality. They act as the primary point of contact for stakeholders, managing expectations, and resolving escalated risks and dependencies. They promote Agile methodologies and continuously improve team performance through feedback and process optimization.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

