Physical Petrochemicals Trader, Europe

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

About the role:

We are looking for a Petrochemicals Trader to join our Trading & Shipping (T&S) team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market.

T&S is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables, carbon and finance. T&S’s role is to enhance bp group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a market leading analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which creates value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of BP.

Within T&S, you will be part of our Global Lightends (GLights) trading bench within the Refining and products trading team (RPT). GLights trading is one of 3 benches in RPT, a business unit of T&S which serves three primary purposes. First and foremost, it provides a trading and execution service to BP's assets around the globe. This includes assisting equity marketing, crude supply, product import/export, and price risk management. Secondly, GLights seeks to make use of its skills, global connectivity and market insight to generate entrepreneurial trading income. Thirdly, GLights is accountable for ensuring all trading happens within a robust compliance and trading infrastructure, including systems and controls.

GLights trades from 4 main global locations; Singapore, London, Chicago & Houston and is market facing for commodities from the light end of the barrel, including but not limited to gasoline, naphtha, ethanol, petrochemicals, LPG and bio and circular lightends.

This position based in our London office will be primarily focused on building and trading a European physical petrochemicals business, particularly in olefins, aromatics and speciality chemicals. The trader will be responsible for working with our market leading analytics group to form a fundamental view of these markets, identify business development opportunities to originate physical flows, and then trade around and handle pricing exposure to these flows. The role will include meaningful levels of interaction across the global team.

You will be empowered to:

Identify and execute spot and term physical transactions to build a portfolio of physical flows in the European markets.

Work across business support teams to ensure trades are executed in a safe and compliant manner, adhering to all control requirements.

Complies with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP’s Values & Behaviours

About you:

Essential experience for success will include:

A proven track record of financial delivery in a market transacting role in petrochemical products

Proficient understanding of exposure management & risk metric

Established relationships in the European petrochemicals industry

Exposure to sophisticated and dynamic trading environments

Ability to assess and deploy a wide range of deal structures

Ability to contribute to, interrogate & monetize macro and fundamental market analytics

Experience in leading counterparty and customer relationships

Other desirable criteria:

Demonstrated ability to build networks & influence others

Curious and creative nature with a comfort and bias for action in a changing environment

Strong analytical skills, commercial mindset and attention to detail

Exposure to working in global teams with a strong intercultural awareness

Why join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Trading & shipping

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fuelled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytics, Deal structuring, Exposure Management, Finance, Market Knowledge, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Petrochemicals, Physical Trading, Problem Solving, Relationship Building, Statistics, Strategic Thinking, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.