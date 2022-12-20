Marine Pilots are responsible for the safety of navigating vessel with the protection of the waters, harbors, ports, the environment, life and property, including effects that ships transiting a harbor may have on other ships moored at the docks and any impact on port facilities.
Tangguh Marine Pilots responsible for managing berthing/unberthing all vessels visit to Tangguh LNG Terminal safely, include all hydrocarbon vessel (LNG & Condensate Tanker) or non-hydrocarbon vessels (LCT, PSV, AHTS, Barges).
Tangguh Marine Pilots will act as Loading Master & Terminal Representative during hydrocarbon vessel (LNG & Condensate Tanker) alongside at Jetty (LNG Jetty or Combo Dock Jetty)
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES: