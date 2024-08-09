Pilot Loading Master

This role is not eligible for relocation

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Responsible for leading the planning phase of berthing & un‐berthing operations, conducting the Pilot/Master Information Exchange, passage planning, safe navigation, proper implementation of SSSCL (Ship Shore Safety Check List), execution of berthing and un‐berthing of all hydrocarbon vessels loading at the LNG jetty and Combo Dock including third party commercial vessels.

Responsible for vessel alignment, safe vessel movement, supervision for the operation of the shore gangway, owning the on board opening & closing meeting for LNG and Condensate vessel loading operations, connection and disconnection of cargo loading arms, the ship / shore safety interface and cargo documentation onboard LNG & Condensate tankers; Pilot will acts as Loading Master & Terminal Representative.

Responsible for final inspection and acceptance of Export Tankers upon arrival at the Marine Terminal to ensure compliance with BP rules /regulations, and recognized industry best practices standards from bodies such as OCIMF or SIGTTO e.g. ISGOTT.

Responsible for completion of safe berthing / un‐berthing and safe hose/loading arm connection and disconnection operations. Ensure that Export Tanker operations are conducted in compliance with any local legislative requirements and BP practices.

Ensure that all pre‐load documentation is completed and agreed by all parties, principally the Export Tanker Master, Surveyors, and Marine Terminal personnel completing the cargo documentation.

Ensure all pre‐load and operational safety checks are completed diligently and correctly by both the Export Tanker and the Marine Terminal with complete and accurate records being maintained. Ensure hourly monitoring and comparisons are made between the Export Tanker and Marine Terminal and advise Marine Terminal of any discrepancies. Ensure ongoing monitoring of off‐take tanker position and operational performance throughout the loading operation. Intervene as required.

Handle cargo documentation and issue and receipt of Notes of Protest.

Responsible for activities associated with the operation of mooring and export equipment, pre‐export and other routine operational checks and inspections of the jetty, mooring equipment as applicable.

Support the Marine Terminal on any marine activities as required. Support the region in Emergency Response Marine scenarios as necessary.

Ensure that any issues and deficiencies with export equipment such as Loading Arm, mooring equipment, berthing aids and the like are addressed in a timely manner and do not impact export tanker operations.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND REQUIREMENT :

Min. 10 years’ wide-ranging experience within the shipping (Large tankers >200m & petroleum industries, included at least 5 years as a pilot with experience of handling VLCC or 3 years as a Pilot / Mooring Master with experience at LNG or VLGC Port or other offshore Oil Terminals (FPSO/FSO/FSRU).

Good in English written and verbal communication skill

Marine Deck Officer Class I

Maritime Pilot License Class I

LNG Experienced minimum 2 years sea service as Deck Officer

