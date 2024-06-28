Job summary

Production & Operations



Operations Group



The Pipeline Controller plays a key role in monitoring, conducting, and maintaining safe and efficient pipeline operations in accordance with Department of Transportation (DOT) regulatory requirements.

This position requires working the Dupont Schedule (rotating 12-hour shifts, working days, nights, weekends, and holidays).

Key Deliverables:

Train and test on the Olympic Pipeline system, working towards and attaining operator qualifications (OQ) within prescribed timelines.

Remotely monitor and control the pipeline system under normal, abnormal, and emergency conditions to ensure safe and efficient operations.

Assess, anticipate, and respond to alarms that occur on the pipeline system.

Monitor the leak detection system and respond accordingly to potential leak alarms.

Manage pump schedules, emphasizing efficiencies, such as DRA and unit selection.

Communicate with shippers to provide efficient, timely, and reliable volumes and pressures at all receipt and delivery points.

Accurately calculate and document batch information and provide information to key stakeholders.

Conduct thorough shift turnovers through verbal and written communication and document per established procedures.

Write legibly and effectively and understand verbal and written communications.

Occasional unscheduled overtime may be required and is anticipated.

Occasional but infrequent travel away from the usual assigned work location may be required.

Interact with a wide variety of people with tact, courtesy and professionalism.

Speak clearly, both in person and by telephone, using a high level of verbal and listening skills.

Maintain regular, dependable attendance and a consistently high level of performance.

Will work non-traditional hours as needed.

Maintain a high regard for personal safety, for the safety of company assets and employees, and the public.

Essential Skills:

Strong understanding of pipeline operations, pipeline hydraulics, SCADA and Leak Detection systems.

Strong analytical skills and logical thought processes, with ability to think quickly and provide support for emergency operations, including staying current on emergency operating procedures and practices.

Ability to quickly analyze changing conditions on the pipeline and make appropriate adjustments within operating parameters.

Ability to successfully work under pressure and perform multiple tasks and requests simultaneously.

Good problem-solving skills, including the ability to utilize multiple resources to arrive at a solution.

Strong customer focus that includes demonstrated and consistent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to perform the required and expected duties with little or no direct supervision.

Must be able to work with a team, take direction from management, adhere to required work schedules, focus attention on details, and follow work rules.

Ability to organize and prioritize daily work.

Basic understanding of PHMSA CRM guidelines.

Oil and gas industry experience preferred.

How much do we pay? The pay range for this position is $101,000 - $137,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.