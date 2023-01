Job summary

BP has signed agreements with Kosmos Energy to develop very significant gas resources in West Africa. The agreements involve BP assuming operatorship of a very large licence position (33,000 km2) in the countries of Mauritania (62% working interest) and Senegal (32.5% effective working interest). Under the terms of the agreements BP will operate all appraisal and development activities and Kosmos will continue to operate Exploration activities in the licences, which hold world-class deepwater gas discoveries and exploration prospectivity. The licences include the Tortue field estimated to contain up to 15 Tcf of discovered gas resource, and the total licence position could contain as much as 50 Tcf of gas resource potential. The Tortue Ph1 Project has moved into Execute on 1 st Mar19 with a planned first gas date in 2022.



The current Phase 1 project scope includes subsea gathering systems, a gas processing FPSO with export lines to a 1 km long breakwater in 30m water depth with utilities and jetty berthing facilities for an FLNG system (the Hub). The ultimate well count for the system will 12 wells - only 4 wells will be tied in at first gas.

The Pipeline, Flowline scope includes 4 well-to-manifold tie-back lines in ~ 2,800m water depth; an 80 km production flowline system (2x16in) back to the FPSO in 130m water depth; a 30 km 30” export pipeline from FPSO to hub/terminal in 32 m water depth; an 80 km, 6” Meg flowline. The subsea pipelines will be connected to the FPSO by flexible risers (2x12in production, 2x12in export and 1x6in meg).



The Tortue Ph1 project is currently in Execute with the Subsea scope being executed out of the EPCI contractor’s office (McDermott).



The Pipeline Engineer will report to the Pipeline Engineering Team Leader and be a member of the Tortue Ph1 Subsea Engineering team. The role will be responsible for the review and over-sight of the Pipeline and Spool Engineering carried out by the EPCI contractor. This review and oversight will cover both in place and installation analysis and will require close collaboration with the Contractor’s pipeline team to deliver a safe and robust design.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Responsible for delivery of the engineering of the detailed design pipeline scope to meet project schedule and delivering a safe, competitive and cost-effective pipeline system.

Provide technical expertise for technical aspects of the Tortue Phase 1 pipeline and spool scope.

Support performance management of the Contractors.

Support the Pipeline Engineering Team Lead in overall delivery of the Tortue Ph1 Pipeline and spool system.

Interface with other engineering teams to ensure an integrated Design.



Essential Education:



A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or the equivalent.



Essential experience and job requirements:



Must have deep experience / expertise of subsea pipeline engineering.

Must have experience of supervising work in a Contractor’s Design Office.

Must have experience in design project delivery.

Must have strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Must have strong planning and organizing ability.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Chartership or Professional Engineering Status

Experience in interacting with international teams