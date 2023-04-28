Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Would like to join our global pipeline engineering team in bp solutions, subsea?

We are looking for Pipeline Engineer!

You will provide deep pipeline engineering expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and the delivery of safe, compliant and efficient operations.

This is international location independent role and open for applications for the citizens of Azerbaijan and United Kingdom

Key responsibilities

The Pipelines team is a small, diverse, team of highly skilled pipeline engineering professionals who work all over the world supporting bp’s operations in Indonesia, Oman, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, Egypt, Mauritania and Senegal, UK, Trinidad and the Gulf of Mexico. Every drop of oil, water and condensate and every cubic foot of gas produced by bp passes through a pipeline looked after by the team

The primary responsibility of this role will be to be a pipeline engineer in the Azerbaijan Subsea Squad, based either in Baku or Sunbury, UK

The successful candidate will support the pipeline systems in the Caspian, assets including Azeri, Chirag, Deepwater Gunashli and Shah Deniz. This is bp’s largest offshore pipeline network and will be the destination of significant continued investment and expansion in the future

Elements of the role include risk assessment, integrity management plan development, maintenance, inspection and repair execution engineering support, anomaly assessment, and interaction with major projects

The role requires management of contractors and the digital data generated during our inspection and repair programs

As part of a global team responsibilities will also include leading and participating in pipeline integrity and improvement activities around the world

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Experience and skills:

Technical expertise in several areas related to the discipline applied to Operations: risk assessment, risk-based inspection, pipeline engineering assessments, fitness for service, failure investigation, pipeline inspection and monitoring, corrosion and pipeline repair

Proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for controls engineering

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

People leadership and an ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries

Desired Criteria:

Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Would like to join our global pipeline engineering team in bp solutions, subsea?

We are looking for Pipeline Engineer!

You will provide deep pipeline engineering expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and the delivery of safe, compliant and efficient operations.

This is international location independent role and open for applications for the citizens of Azerbaijan and United Kingdom