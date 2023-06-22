Job summary

bp’s major projects organisation delivers projects across the bp portfolio in support of three focus areas, oil and gas (including hydrogen and carbon capture), refining and bio energy. It is an enabler, integrating existing businesses and transition growth engines to deliver the safe and competitive projects pivotal to bp’s transformation to an integrated energy company. Subsea Engineering, including Pipelines, is led by the Discipline Manager – Subsea and Offshore West, who is responsible for the engineering delivery and organisation supporting bp’s global subsea project portfolio. The Projects subsea engineering team comprises over 100 engineers from a range of disciplines. Subsea Engineering are seeking to recruit a Pipeline Engineer to join the Eastern hemisphere Subsea and Pipeline Systems Engineering team. This team supports projects in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey (AGT), Egypt, Mauritania and Senegal (M&S) and United Kingdom (North Sea). Facilitating the recovery of Resilient Hydrocarbons and carbon reduction through brownfield and greenfield subsea projects. The Pipeline Engineer will report to the Discipline Lead – Subsea and Pipeline Systems (East), who has delegated accountability from the Discipline Manager, whilst being deployed to project delivery teams from optimize through execute. The Pipeline Engineer will be responsible for the development and oversight of aspects of Pipeline Engineering Specification, Design and Implementation. Working collaboratively with internal and external colleagues to create and deliver optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable competitive solutions. The Pipeline Engineer will provide technical guidance to and assurance of Contractor engineering deliverables, ensuring appropriate application of good engineering practice, Project, bp and regulatory codes and standards. Delivery locations varies from bp main offices to Engineering Contractors offices and sites. The breadth of projects offers flexibility to support a range of competency, prior experience and development aspirations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

bp’s major projects organisation delivers projects across the bp portfolio in support of three focus areas, oil and gas (including hydrogen and carbon capture), refining and bio energy. It is an enabler, integrating existing businesses and transition growth engines to deliver the safe and competitive projects pivotal to bp’s transformation to an integrated energy company.Subsea Engineering, including Pipelines, is led by the Discipline Manager – Subsea and Offshore West, who is responsible for the engineering delivery and organisation supporting bp’s global subsea project portfolio. The Projects subsea engineering team comprises over 100 engineers from a range of disciplines.Subsea Engineering are seeking to recruit a Pipeline Engineer to join the Eastern hemisphere Subsea and Pipeline Systems Engineering team. This team supports projects in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey (AGT), Egypt, Mauritania and Senegal (M&S) and United Kingdom (North Sea). Facilitating the recovery of Resilient Hydrocarbons and carbon reduction through brownfield and greenfield subsea projects.The Pipeline Engineer will report to the Discipline Lead – Subsea and Pipeline Systems (East), who has delegated accountability from the Discipline Manager, whilst being deployed to project delivery teams from optimize through execute.The Pipeline Engineer will be responsible for the development and oversight of aspects of Pipeline Engineering Specification, Design and Implementation. Working collaboratively with internal and external colleagues to create and deliver optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable competitive solutions. The Pipeline Engineer will provide technical guidance to and assurance of Contractor engineering deliverables, ensuring appropriate application of good engineering practice, Project, bp and regulatory codes and standards.Delivery locations varies from bp main offices to Engineering Contractors offices and sites. The breadth of projects offers flexibility to support a range of competency, prior experience and development aspirations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

Support delivery of the pipeline project scope, to meet project schedule whilst delivering safe, reliable and competitive solutions.

Responsible for delivery of specific engineering activities. Owner of key pipeline system engineering deliverables throughout the project lifecycle and handover to operations.

Interface and work collaboratively with other engineering teams, internal and external, to ensure integrated designs.

Assure compliance with relevant project specifications, design, bp and regulatory codes and standards.

Assure Contractor deliverables in terms of quality and compliance with Basis of Design.

Provide technical input to risk assessments, Management of Change and other project reviews and decisions.

Work with Senior Engineers to set clear direction and performance manage Engineering Contractors.

Support fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning to ensure that technical integrity of design is maintained through start up and handover to operations.

Consult with bp Discipline Lead, Technical Authority and Subject Matter experts on key issues of engineering integrity.

Active member of Discipline Community of Practice, seeking opportunities to share and learn from others, improving practice and effectiveness of the discipline.

Maintain a working knowledge of relevant codes, standards and regulations applicable to the design of pipeline systems and equipment.

Own self development, leaning on support from the discipline and available bp tools and processes.

Care for others and self.

Essential Education:

Minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or equivalent.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Experience / expertise of Subsea Pipeline Engineering (typically + 6 years relevant experience).

Good understanding of Pipeline design codes, methodologies and applicable regulatory requirements.

Experience of major projects and sound knowledge of project processes.

Experience reviewing and guiding work of others.

Ability to work independently and engage with subject matter expertise as required.

Pragmatic thinker, willing to challenge to ensure engineering value delivered.

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Actively engages and respects contributions of others, open to honest feedback.

Empathetic, willing to put self in other's shoes.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Charter ship or Professional Engineering Status

Experience of bp design practices and processes.

Experience as Pipeline Engineer on large or complex pipeline systems.

Experience in development and/or implantation of Pipeline Integrity Management schemes.

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc)

Exposure to performance managing Engineering Contractors to deliver engineering.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. Furthermore, we are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

other's



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.