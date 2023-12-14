Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This great opportunity is responsible for providing specialist Pipeline engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Would like to join our global pipeline engineering team in bp Solutions, Subsea?

We are looking for a Senior Pipeline Engineer!

You will provide deep pipeline engineering expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and the delivery of safe, compliant and efficient operations.

Key responsibilities

The Pipelines team is a small, diverse, team of highly skilled pipeline engineering professionals who work all over the world supporting bp’s operations in Indonesia, Oman, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, Egypt, Mauritania and Senegal, UK, Trinidad and the Gulf of Mexico. Every drop of oil, water and condensate and every cubic foot of gas produced by bp passes through a pipeline looked after by the team.

The primary responsibility of this role will be to be a pipeline engineer in the Mauritania and Senegal and North Africa (Egypt) Subsea Squads, based in Sunbury, UK.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the operating pipeline systems in the Mauritania, Senegal and Egypt. Elements of the role include risk assessment, integrity management plan development, maintenance, inspection and repair execution engineering support, anomaly assessment, and interaction with major projects.

The role requires management of contractors and the digital data generated during our inspection and repair programs.

As part of a global team, responsibilities will also include leading and participating in pipeline integrity and improvement activities around the world.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Experience and skills:

Education: University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Technical expertise in several areas related to the discipline applied to Operations: risk assessment, risk-based inspection, pipeline engineering assessments, fitness for service, failure investigation, pipeline inspection and monitoring, corrosion and pipeline repair

Proven ability in practical application of engineering standards and practices for controls engineering

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

People leadership and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries

Required Criteria:

Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.