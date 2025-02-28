Pipeline Engineer - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

What you will deliver

The Pipelines team is a small, diverse, team of highly skilled pipeline engineering professionals who work globally supporting bp’s operations in Indonesia, Oman, Azerbaijan, Georgia & Turkey, Egypt, Mauritania & Senegal, UK, Trinidad & the Gulf of Mexico. Every drop of oil, water & condensate & cubic foot of gas produced by bp passes through a pipeline looked after by the team.

The primary responsibility of this role is to be a pipeline engineer in the TSI hub, based in Pune, India.

There are multiple roles open. The successful candidates will carry out various roles, including:

Regional Pipeline Field Support: Supporting execution & assessment of subsea inspection campaigns & defining repair requirements.

Subsea & Pipeline Integrity Management support: Working closely with engineers in the regions to manage subsea & pipeline integrity management data in our NEXUS-IC database, the Anomaly Assessment & Tracking system & Inspection Data loading.

Subsea & Pipeline Geospatial, Documentation & Performance Management support: Working closely with engineers in the regions to manage our inspection & engineering data in the GIS (PODS), improve accessibility to our documents in the Electronic Document Management System & build & maintain Power BI dashboards.

General responsibilities for Pipeline Engineers:

Elements of the role include risk assessment, integrity management plan development, maintenance, inspection & repair execution engineering support, anomaly assessment, & interaction with major projects

Provides timely updates to Inspection Data Specialist on inspections and repairs scopes and ensures accuracy of the data including QA/QC, timely application of engineered solutions and documentations.

Leading & participating pipeline integrity & improvement activities around the world

Provide pipeline engineering expertise as the Equipment Owner for the pipeline related equipment & System Owner for any transportation systems as assigned by region.

Region / global pipeline related Domain Expert as assigned by the Pipeline Field Lead support all regions in areas of expertise when requested.

Integrate with associated fields to ensure adequate equipment care, including maintenance & engineering, corrosion, flow assurance, production chemistry, pressure systems integrity, process safety & structural & civil engineering.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified to manage risk, production efficiency, defect elimination & standardization, to deliver safe, reliable & compliant operations.

Own & maintain the documents & data for the assigned equipment.

Own & maintain the risk assessment for the assigned equipment ensuring that the identified threats reflect current operations & use this to define, implement & support delivery of Equipment Strategies by the relevant Execution Owner. Assess anomalies, initiate further actions & follow up to closure.

Prepare, review & endorse pipeline-related metrics (e.g. barrier health, pipeline integrity dashboard & LOPC data) & take action where appropriate.

Pipeline support to incident investigations & the learning process.

Technical management of subsea contractors (e.g. subsea engineering contractors).

What you will need to be successful

Must have education / certifications:

MSc or MEng is preferred, BEng or BSc or equivalent experience is minimum, or international equivalent in a relevant engineering Discipline.

Professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer

Must have experience / skills (to be hired with):

Technical expertise in several areas related to the discipline applied to Operations. These include risk assessment, risk-based inspection, pipeline engineering assessments, fitness for service, failure investigation, pipeline inspection & monitoring, corrosion, pipeline repair & pipeline geospatial data management.

Proven ability in practical application of engineering standards & practices for pipeline engineering.

People leadership & an ability to network & influence across organizational boundaries.

Good to have experiences / skills (can be trained for – learning / on the job):

Support the delivery & maintenance of digital tools to progress continuous improvement of global pipeline support (data gathering & data analysis, equipment dashboards, risk analysis tools, database management, data visualization).

Experience or knowledge of data visualization software e.g. PowerBI. Citizen developer with knowledge of Python, SQ

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



