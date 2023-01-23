Pipeline Engineer (early careers) - bpTT

Job summary

Pipeline engineering is vital to bp. Pipelines are the arteries that deliver our products to market and are increasingly important in the low carbon world where they are used for carbon dioxide and hydrogen transportation. We ensure safe and reliable pipeline operation, over the life of an asset in a safe and cost-effective manner. Preventing hydrocarbon releases, maximizing uptime and ensuring quality projects are delivered to schedule and budget.



Pipeline engineers support our operations and projects around the world. They work in asset teams within operations to develop and implement pipeline inspection and maintenance programmes, monitoring pipeline performance and investigating operational challenges; or they also work in diverse project teams with major contractors, ensuring the correct selection, specification and construction of pipeline systems, as part of building new facilities or modifying existing assets. There are also roles working as technical specialists advising operations and projects on particular aspects of pipeline engineering.

As a Graduate you will be exposed to a broad variety of challenging activities including: pipeline risk assessment and risk based inspection planning; subsea pipeline inspection; in-line pipeline inspection; pipeline data management; pipeline anomaly analysis and assessment. Working with the latest technology and some of the brightest minds in the industry, we uphold the very highest standards of integrity. Join us and you will too. Pipeline Engineers are developed from mechanical, civil or process engineering academic backgrounds, we will work with you to apply your academic knowledge to the new field of pipelines.

Roles and responsibilities ​

The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business, but your duties and responsibilities will include:

Working in operations keep our pipelines safe, clean and operating reliably

Working on projects and supporting your team to find the best solutions

Helping to maintain performance within your team and for bp as a company

Building relationships both within bp and with our external partners, collaborating across functions, segments and teams to deliver excellence

Demonstrating drive and dedication through the bp values with an emphasis on safety.

As part of bp, you will also be able to take part in additional activities outside of your role, whether it be supporting local community initiatives, our bp Business Resourcing Groups and you are given the encouragement and time to participate.

Minimum Requirements

Citizen of Trinidad & Tobago or a resident who is legally permitted to accept employment in Trinidad & Tobago.

Be in your final year of degree or already graduated with no more than 3 years of work experience.

Pursuing an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering, civil and structural engineering with:

a minimum of an upper second-class honours OR

a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0 OR 4.0 out of 5.0 OR

a post graduate degree with a minimum GPA of 3.0 out of 4.0, or distinction.

Additional academic experience to a master’s level would also be highly beneficial

Skillful in the use of MS Office software (Word, Project, Excel, PowerPoint).

Covid Vaccination Requirement

One of the requirements to be eligible for this position at bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC is that you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before your official start date with the company. “Fully vaccinated” means that you have received the full regimen of a WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine and that two weeks have elapsed from your final shot in your chosen vaccine regimen. You will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status to the company prior to being cleared for hire.