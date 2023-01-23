Pipeline Engineer (early careers) - bpTT

Pipeline engineering is vital to bp. Pipelines are the arteries that deliver our products to market and are increasingly important in the low carbon world where they are used for carbon dioxide and hydrogen transportation. We ensure safe and reliable pipeline operation, over the life of an asset in a safe and cost-effective manner. Preventing hydrocarbon releases, maximizing uptime and ensuring quality projects are delivered to schedule and budget.
Pipeline engineers support our operations and projects around the world. They work in asset teams within operations to develop and implement pipeline inspection and maintenance programmes, monitoring pipeline performance and investigating operational challenges; or they also work in diverse project teams with major contractors, ensuring the correct selection, specification and construction of pipeline systems, as part of building new facilities or modifying existing assets. There are also roles working as technical specialists advising operations and projects on particular aspects of pipeline engineering.
As a Graduate you will be exposed to a broad variety of challenging activities including: pipeline risk assessment and risk based inspection planning; subsea pipeline inspection; in-line pipeline inspection; pipeline data management; pipeline anomaly analysis and assessment. Working with the latest technology and some of the brightest minds in the industry, we uphold the very highest standards of integrity. Join us and you will too. Pipeline Engineers are developed from mechanical, civil or process engineering academic backgrounds, we will work with you to apply your academic knowledge to the new field of pipelines.
Roles and responsibilities
The precise nature of your role will be defined by your skills as well as the needs of the business, but your duties and responsibilities will include: