Pipeline Integrity Engineer

Job summary

Role Synopsis

Responsible for the execution and administration of the pipeline integrity management program:

Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) management

Sulfide stress cracking (SSC) management

Seam weld susceptibility management strategy (Seam)

Crack-like anomalies assessment (Crack Assmt.)

Pipeline reassessment interval determination (RAID)

In-Line Inspection (ILI) and repair support

Waterway crossing inspection and remediation (Waterway)

Geohazard surveillance and remediation (Geohazard)

Pipeline threat identification, risk evaluation and mitigation (Threat & PIM)

The above includes updating the strategy as required, incorporating industry standards and best practices, ensuring regulatory and corporate compliance, record management, and SME support to the In-Line Inspection and repair program.

Key Accountabilities

Evaluates high-pH and near-neutral pH s SCC susceptibility in accordance with BP's SCC management strategy and industry best practices. Incorporates SCC management into existing ILI process. Develops and prioritizes the SCC mitigation program.

Develops and implements the sulfide stress cracking (SSC) strategy in accordance with industry standards and best practices.

Evaluates the integrity of the longitudinal seam weld. Understands failure modes of manufacturing anomalies. Calculates failure pressure and pressure cycling fatigue analysis. Develops a strategy to reduce pipeline cyclic aggressiveness.

Assesses crack-like anomalies or other related defects identified by ILI tools using software such as PipeLife or MAT-8 to determine growth. Develops working knowledge of line pipe permanent and temporary repair methods and repair criteria timing.

Determines the in-line inspection (ILI) reassessment interval using a risk-based process with inputs from relevant SMEs. Defines the methodology used to inspect based on pipeline condition. Performs mechanical damage causal analyses when applicable.

Provides technical support to the In-Line Inspection (ILI) and defects repair program.

Leads the waterway inspection and remediation program, including budget, schedule, database, and dashboard. Defines the SOW, methodology, and inspection intervals. Reviews inspections results, span limits and stress analysis. Recommends remediation or mitigation options.

Leads the geohazard inspection and remediation program, including budget, schedule, database, and dashboard. Defines the SOW, methodology, and inspection intervals. Interprets inspection data such as inclinometer, strain gauge, ILI bending stain analysis, LIDAR to identify at-risk locations.

Leads the implementation of the pipeline integrity management program with the inspection organization. Reviews risk, identifies credible threats, and evaluates barriers performance. Develops corrective actions and recommendations for the continued operation.

Ensures the above integrity programs follow regulatory and corporate requirements by maintaining an annual schedule, producing quarterly progress reports, tracking KPIs, updating BP’s practices regularly to incorporate lessons learned, industry standards and best practices. It ensures documents of record are kept up to date and in compliance. Supports internal and external pipeline audits.

Critical Competencies

6+ years’ experience minimum supporting pipelines in petroleum and oil & gas industry.

Identifying threats on piping and equipment

Pipeline anomaly assessments and pipeline repair methods

Fracture mechanics

Corrosion mitigation and mechanical integrity assessment techniques

Working knowledge of codes such as ASME B31.4, API RP 1176, API 570, API 579, NACE SP0204, NACE 35103, NACE MR0175

Working knowledge of regulatory codes such as DOT Title 49 CFR Part 195 and 192

Education & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Science