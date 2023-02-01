Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Pipeline Integrity Engineer

Pipeline Integrity Engineer

Pipeline Integrity Engineer

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144710BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Role Synopsis
Responsible for the execution and administration of the pipeline integrity management program:

  • Stress corrosion cracking (SCC) management
  • Sulfide stress cracking (SSC) management
  • Seam weld susceptibility management strategy (Seam)
  • Crack-like anomalies assessment (Crack Assmt.)
  • Pipeline reassessment interval determination (RAID)
  • In-Line Inspection (ILI) and repair support
  • Waterway crossing inspection and remediation (Waterway)
  • Geohazard surveillance and remediation (Geohazard)
  • Pipeline threat identification, risk evaluation and mitigation (Threat & PIM)

The above includes updating the strategy as required, incorporating industry standards and best practices, ensuring regulatory and corporate compliance, record management, and SME support to the In-Line Inspection and repair program.
Key Accountabilities
  • Evaluates high-pH and near-neutral pH s SCC susceptibility in accordance with BP's SCC management strategy and industry best practices. Incorporates SCC management into existing ILI process. Develops and prioritizes the SCC mitigation program.
  • Develops and implements the sulfide stress cracking (SSC) strategy in accordance with industry standards and best practices.
  • Evaluates the integrity of the longitudinal seam weld. Understands failure modes of manufacturing anomalies. Calculates failure pressure and pressure cycling fatigue analysis. Develops a strategy to reduce pipeline cyclic aggressiveness.
  • Assesses crack-like anomalies or other related defects identified by ILI tools using software such as PipeLife or MAT-8 to determine growth. Develops working knowledge of line pipe permanent and temporary repair methods and repair criteria timing.
  • Determines the in-line inspection (ILI) reassessment interval using a risk-based process with inputs from relevant SMEs. Defines the methodology used to inspect based on pipeline condition. Performs mechanical damage causal analyses when applicable.
  • Provides technical support to the In-Line Inspection (ILI) and defects repair program.
  • Leads the waterway inspection and remediation program, including budget, schedule, database, and dashboard. Defines the SOW, methodology, and inspection intervals. Reviews inspections results, span limits and stress analysis. Recommends remediation or mitigation options.
  • Leads the geohazard inspection and remediation program, including budget, schedule, database, and dashboard. Defines the SOW, methodology, and inspection intervals. Interprets inspection data such as inclinometer, strain gauge, ILI bending stain analysis, LIDAR to identify at-risk locations.
  • Leads the implementation of the pipeline integrity management program with the inspection organization. Reviews risk, identifies credible threats, and evaluates barriers performance. Develops corrective actions and recommendations for the continued operation.

Ensures the above integrity programs follow regulatory and corporate requirements by maintaining an annual schedule, producing quarterly progress reports, tracking KPIs, updating BP’s practices regularly to incorporate lessons learned, industry standards and best practices. It ensures documents of record are kept up to date and in compliance. Supports internal and external pipeline audits.

Critical Competencies

  • 6+ years’ experience minimum supporting pipelines in petroleum and oil & gas industry.
  • Identifying threats on piping and equipment
  • Pipeline anomaly assessments and pipeline repair methods
  • Fracture mechanics
  • Corrosion mitigation and mechanical integrity assessment techniques
  • Working knowledge of codes such as ASME B31.4, API RP 1176, API 570, API 579, NACE SP0204, NACE 35103, NACE MR0175
  • Working knowledge of regulatory codes such as DOT Title 49 CFR Part 195 and 192

Education & Experience
  • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Science
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

Production & operations

This is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.

Join us and make a difference by:

  • making our production and operations safer and more standardized
  • driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions
  • growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization
  • Maximizing efficiency through sharing resources
  • accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets
  • developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O
  • building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose

Legal disclaimer

If you are selected for a position in the United States, your employment will be contingent upon submission to and successful completion of a post-offer/pre-placement drug test(and alcohol screening/medical examination if required by the role) as well as pre-placement verification of the information and qualifications provided during the selection process. The drug screen requires a hair test for which BP must be able to obtain a sufficient hair sample for analysis (~4 cm/1 ½” scalp, or > 2 cm/¾” body – arms & armpits/legs/chest)
As part of our dedication to the diversity of our workforce, BP is committed to Equal Employment Opportunity. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard for race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, veteran status, military status, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning or any other protected group status. We are also committed to providing reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with disabilities and disabled veterans in our job application procedures. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, you may contact us or have one of your representatives contact us at PeopleCareHouston@bp.com; or by telephone at 833 478 7480 8am-5pm CST/CDT Monday-Friday.
Read the Equal Employment Opportunity is the Law poster and the poster supplement - for more information about Equal Employment Opportunities. (Spanish version)
BP is an equal employment opportunity and affirmative action employer. View our policy statement


Apply Search all jobs at bp