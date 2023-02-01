Pipeline Integrity Engineer

Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Production & operations
This is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.
Join us and make a difference by:
- making our production and operations safer and more standardized
- driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions
- growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization
- Maximizing efficiency through sharing resources
- accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets
- developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O
- building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose
