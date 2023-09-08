Pipeline Maintenance Engineer

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis Responsible for providing Maintenance expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other subject areas, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgment to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. Key accountabilities • Leads the development of execution strategy and ensures alignment and communications to construction teams. • Evaluates and handles project risk and contingency plans in addition to process safety related risk management. • Develops and implements effective project Health, Safety, Security & Environmental (HSSE) plans. • Drives work stream process to meet regulatory requirements, planning and execution of work. • Sets minimum expectations with work stream teams, including contract resources, on scope, cost, schedule and HSSE performance. • Drives alignment with Procurement & Supply Chain Management (PSCM) on contractor selection and performance management, leverages local, national and global contract strategy • Provides timely updates to Inspection Data Specialist on inspections and repairs scopes and ensures accuracy of the data including QA/QC, timely application of engineered solutions and documentations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

Essential Criteria

Minimum 1+ years maintenance and inspection experience in oil and gas industry

Experience with contractor management

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Oil and gas project engineering experience

Project management experience

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.