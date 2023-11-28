Pipeline Operations Engineer

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



A career in Productions & Operations (P&O) is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you'll apply digital technologies and an agile mindset as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You'll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.This great opportunity is responsible for providing Pipeline expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



About the opportunity

As part of the Production Support Unit, this is a great opening to support the safe, efficient, reliable and compliant integrity of subsea pipeline systems across the North Sea region. It is a hybrid role covering both pipeline discipline accountabilities and managing the practicalities of getting activities carried out.

About the role

The role is based in Aberdeen within the Subsea Support Squad working with onshore and offshore teams to provide subsea pipeline expertise and judgement in support of engineering risk, integrity management and operations delivery.

You will be responsible for:

Ensuring that the identified threats reflect current operations and use this to define, implement and manage suitable threat mitigation programs.

Integrating with associated disciplines to ensure adequate equipment care, e.g. corrosion, flow assurance, production chemistry, pressure systems integrity

Providing engineering support to F4S barrier evaluations and incident investigations.

Management of third-party support

Engaging with wider bp functions including I&E and bp Solutions to ensure SME technical expertise is available to support operations as needed.

Ensuring pipeline systems and ongoing activities remain in compliance with UK regulatory, bp technical practice and international standard requirements.

Acts Pipeline system and equipment owner – single point of accountability

Defines pipeline inspection scopes (both planned and emergent)

Provides guidance to the development of budgets and plans.

Review and assessment of incoming integrity data and information from bp performance dashboards and information issued by Integrity Management Contractor (IMC)

Provide integrity, operability and reliability judgments against established performance standards where applicable (immediately on receipt of major anomaly data or in line with normal reporting cycle)

Monitor, review and risk assess work activity back log and ensure that deferral work is undertaken via relevant approval procedure.

Defines scope for repair and maintenance activities

Monitoring of repair and maintenance engineering and implementation (HAZOPS, HAZIDs, Engineering Queries, Management of Change)

Review and approval of as-built information as well as Pipeline Assessment and Integrity Report (PAIR), issue to Independent Verification Body (IVB), and subsequent agreement

Presenting annual Pipeline Integrity Assessment, internally to bp stakeholders and externally to HSE and OPRED

Review and update of Pipeline Integrity Management Scheme (PIMS) and Inspection and Maintenance Routines (IMR) in light of integrity assessment, and update Work Management System (SAP) to reflect same

Development and maintenance of pipeline Major Accident Prevention Document (MAPD) and Emergency Response Plan (ERP).

Provide engineering input and endorsement as necessary through all stages of minor projects (Concept, Appraise to Operate)

Maintaining regular liaison with Government and Non-Government bodies and making statutory applications and notifications (HSE, OPRED, BEIS, SEPA etc)

Endorsing, maintaining, and ensuring compliance with the Performance Standards and Written Schemes of Verification for Safety and Environmentally Critical Elements

Liaison (internally) with Subsea Ops Engineers, Execution team, Subsea Hardware and Controls engineers, schedulers, S&ORA, corrosion, mechanical and structural engineers, Area management Team, UEC, SETAs, Legal, Decommissioning Team, NS Major Projects.

Exhibiting exemplary HSSE leadership to bp and subsea and pipeline sectors.

Participate in project peer reviews, PHSSERS and EDR’s as required.

About you:

You will preferably be degree qualified in a relevant science or engineering subject area and working towards a professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer.

It would be beneficial that you have:

Operational experience of an Oil and Gas asset, preferably with subsea background.

Relevant technical expertise in support of system design and operation.

Relevant experience in the application of an operating management systems.

Ability to assess emergent issues, develop a response plan and communicate it effectively.

Experience of pipeline integrity management implementation.

Experience of both routing and intelligent pigging operations.

Experience of managing engineering and inspection contractors to deliver integrity assessments.

Why join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



