Pipeline Operations Technician

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Pipeline Technician



Key Accountabilities

Maintain, adjust, make minor repairs, and operate equipment (e.g., industrial wheeled forklifts, water pumps, air compressors, test equipment, vehicles, etc.

Identify and troubleshoot problems on pipeline systems

Perform pipeline pigging operations and collect samples for analysis on Water, Gas and Oil pipelines.

Represent the Company during contacts with landowner/tenants, public officials/emergency officials and at local meetings. (One Call, Pipeline Groups, Soil Conservation, USFS, etc.)

Oversee construction and/or maintenance activities performed by third parties

Train and oversee company and third-party personnel as required

Perform governmental compliance activities (DOT, State Agencies, EPA, USFS, etc.)

Actively participate in safety programs and initiatives

Participate in the development of O&M Procedures, Site Specific Procedures, project scopes and work plans.

Complete all applicable documentation and record keeping

Perform all work in compliance with Company standards, procedures, regulatory, and Company tariff requirements.

Demonstrate performance toward operational excellence

Possess and can demonstrate the competency in the Ability to Lock out Tag out valves and equipment so it can be safely worked on.

Skill and knowledge of Purging/pressurizing equipment and pipelines

Other duties as assigned

Essential Education & Experience

A minimum of a High School Diploma or Equivalent

3 years minimum required working as a Pipeline Technician or in a similar capacity

2 years minimum required experience in pigging of water, gas, and oil pipelines.

Technical training or certification in pipeline operations or maintenance is a plus

Knowledge of operating costs and best practices associated within equipment

Basic computer skills (knowledge of MS Office)

Experience reading and interpreting blueprints, P&ID's, and other diagrams

Experience in safe handling practices of flammable gases, liquids, high- and low-pressure systems

Skills and Abilities

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

Good communication skills, both verbal and written

Proficiency in using hand and power tools

Strong mechanical aptitude and troubleshooting skills

Able to work in outdoor environments in all weather conditions

Willingness to work flexible schedules, including on-call and overtime as needed

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Must be able to pass and maintain OQ qualifications.

Other Requirements

Ability to function autonomously

Demonstrated ability to lead or participate in work crews

Demonstrated ability to plan and lead special projects

Use experience to recommend solutions to operational problems

Recommend improvements for operational efficiency

Emergency response: Provide incident command support to emergency responders,

High integrity and self-motivated

Excellent vehicle driving record

Basic computer skills

Good communication, problem solving, and physical perceptive skills

Must be able to work and perform without close supervision

Team player

Competent in damage prevention activities and documentation

Ability to read and interpret alignment sheets

Ability to read and interpret P&ID

Recommend solutions to operations issues

Work Location: Orla, TX- Midstream Pipelines

Schedule: 5 days/ 8hrs Monday-Friday

Critical Role Demands:

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 60 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 30 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 120 lbs with two hands x 3

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 1 hand at self-selected height: 72 lbs for a distance of 50 feet x 2; self-paced and with a 60 second rest period between carry tests.

Carry at least 50 lbs. with one hand for a minimum distance of 50 feet

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 40 steps, self-paced

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 14 rungs, self-paced.

Agilities :

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but actual touching of toes not required

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $75,000 - $120,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



