Pipeline Programs Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The Pipelines Programs Manager (PPM) is a senior leader within the bp's Terminals & Pipelines business accountable for midstream programs related to US liquid pipeline operations including DOT Compliance, Community & Stakeholder Engagement, Damage Prevention, Right of Way Management, and Low Depth of Cover.

The PPM will manage functional teams supporting these programs and frontline operations to deliver healthy process safety barriers and compliant operations across our US midstream business.

This role will own OMS programs and process safety barriers including 7.1 Regulatory Compliance, 7.2 Community & Stakeholder Engagement, and P1 Layout and Physical Protection

In addition, the PPM will serve as bp Terminals & Pipelines US regulatory and industry liaison, accountable for maintaining external relationships with regulatory bodies (i.e. PHMSA / DOT, WUTC), trade associations, and 811 governance boards and owning the strategy for how bp interfaces within the pipeline industry.

This position reports to the North America Operations Manager and sits on the North America Operations Leadership Team.

What You Will Deliver

This is a great opportunity to come into a newly restructured role and define how your team works within bp Terminals & Pipelines.

In this role, you and your team will support our operations teams and play a key role in managing pipeline safety between bp and the public by ensuring we have strong external relationships, excellent customer and community engagement, and are effectively managing our rights of way and our DOT compliance programs.

Help us on our journey to improve our programs and implement industry standard processes on community and stakeholder engagement, damage prevention and right of way management - incorporating technology and AI machine learning where possible.

Experience & Qualifications

Extensive experience in the midstream pipeline industry - minimum 10 years, 15 preferred

Understanding of federal and state hazardous liquid pipelines safety requirements and regulations

Ability to influence and collaborate with industry regulators, associations and stakeholders

Familiarity with Right of Way management and Community / Stakeholder engagement programs

Ability to work autonomously and own programs within our Operating Management System (OMS), measuring program health and developing and implementing improvement actions.

Technical degree preferred, but not necessary with equivalent experience

Team & Stakeholders

bp Terminals & Pipelines is a global midstream organization with lots of opportunity for career development and growth

We operate 3400 miles of pipelines across 14 states with central hubs in Chicago, Tulsa, and Seattle. You will have an opportunity to work with teams across all of our operating sites having a large span of influence.

Opportunity to create a broad industry network both within and outside of bp



Why Join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay (Base)? ($165,000 - $235,000) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for Core US Benefits. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120-240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60-240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life! These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401K matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.