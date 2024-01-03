Pipeline Scheduler

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

This role is responsible for supporting safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning. The Scheduler will deliver an integrated pipeline schedule to our customers (both internal and external), using basic technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure provision of accurate daily pumping schedules

Monitor daily activity to minimize cycle imbalances

Prepare, maintain and issue pumping schedule.

Ensure Shippers, Supply Coordinators, Terminal Operators, and Connecting Carrier pipeline schedulers follow scheduling rules and requirements

Ensure clear communication, accuracy of information, and appropriate approval of schedule changes.

Maintain clear communication with Control Center to ensure understanding of scheduling information

Work closely with Engineering, Planner/Scheduler’s, and Team Leaders for planning and execution of project/maintenance related activities to minimizes impact to pump schedules.

Provide support and assistance to movements analysts to achieve timely and accurate accounting of all liquid movements

On call 24/7 for support of operations.

Essential Experience and Education:

High School Diploma (GED) Required; Bachelor’s Degree in Science/Engineering or Business Subject area preferred

5 years business experience in oil and gas required

5 years industry scheduling or pipeline operations AND experience with Pipeline scheduling tools preferred

Desirable Criteria:

Digital skills – Excellent use of Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, MS Teams)

Knowledge of VBA programming in Excel

Understanding of Pipeline Operations and Procedures

Understanding of pipeline asset optimization.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.