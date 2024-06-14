Pipeline Site Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

This role is responsible for overall business and HSSE performance of Permian midstream field assets, including pipeline infrastructure, offload facilities, straddle compression facilities, and remote water injection/disposal facilities. This position will have 2-3 direct reports and lead the effort to optimize new produced water facilities. This role is comprehensive, and the successful candidate will have full responsibility for field level P&L, HSSE performance, COW application/approval, conformance/compliance obligations and providing input to the design/construction of future facilities. This position is a member of the Permian Midstream Leadership team and reports to the Permian Area Manager.

Job Duties

Accountable for the business and HSSE performance of the Permian midstream field facilities including straddle compression, offloads, and pipeline infrastructure.

Responsible for execution plan delivery, including budget, activity, and COW

Maximizes production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and collaborating effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members

Leads the effort to identifying emissions reduction opportunities and works collaboratively to deliver annual emissions project plans

Works with the Permian Development team to provide operational input and needs into the infrastructure design

Embraces and pioneers the Intelligent Operations model, cultivating an interdependent culture and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement through learning from failures.

Responsible for risk barrier health and evaluation by utilizing dynamic inputs to assess condition or improvement needs.

Accountable for the development and implementation of operating procedures, including startup, shutdown, and normal operation

Develops applicable training, procedures, and contractor management for pipeline infrastructure operations

Accountable for compliance with all applicable regulatory and BPX requirements including DOT, PSM and PHMSA

Informs and adheres to the pipeline integrity management plan.

Provides oversight and leadership into pipeline construction and repair activities.

Oversees maintenance activities such as pigging and chemical treatment, provide feedback into the work management system for continuous improvement.

Accountable for pipeline risk identification and mitigation in accordance with BPX policy/ practice and responsible for 811/line location process, including 3rd party encroachment and crossings.

Provides positive leadership and practices safety leadership principles while being a team player.

Shares knowledge with co-workers and strives to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

Essential criteria and qualifications:

10yr minimum experience in oil and gas, with 5 years associated with field operations, pipeline integrity, or risk management

Bachelor of science degree in a STEM related field

5 years of management experience with emphasis on driving success in multidisciplinary teams

Demonstrated ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork

Track record of success in a dynamic work environment

Embraces change and fosters innovation while maintaining rigorous processes

Familiarity or experience in PSM facility regulation

Familiarity in DOT regulation and pipeline operations

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $175,000-235,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.