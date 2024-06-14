Pipeline Site Manager

Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
This role is responsible for overall business and HSSE performance of Permian midstream field assets, including pipeline infrastructure, offload facilities, straddle compression facilities, and remote water injection/disposal facilities. This position will have 2-3 direct reports and lead the effort to optimize new produced water facilities. This role is comprehensive, and the successful candidate will have full responsibility for field level P&L, HSSE performance, COW application/approval, conformance/compliance obligations and providing input to the design/construction of future facilities. This position is a member of the Permian Midstream Leadership team and reports to the Permian Area Manager.
Job Duties
Essential criteria and qualifications:
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $175,000-235,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.