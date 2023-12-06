This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Pipeline Tech is responsible for the general upkeep and maintenance of all facilities and equipment, including pipeline right-of-way, and gather or storage areas, including but not limited to excavating, repairing, coating and backfilling pipelines, concrete work, painting, building erection, weed control, etc.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Maintain, adjust, make minor repairs, and operate equipment (e.g., industrial wheeled tractors, water pumps, air compressors, expanders, coolers, test equipment, vehicles, etc.

Represent the Company during contacts with landowner/tenants, public officials/emergency officials and at local meetings. (One Call, Pipeline Groups, Soil Conservation, USFS, etc.)

Oversee construction and/or maintenance activities performed by third parties

Train and oversee company and third party personnel as required

Perform governmental compliance activities (DOT, State Agencies, EPA, USFS, etc.)

Actively participate in safety programs and initiatives

Participate in the development of O&M Procedures, Site Specific Procedures, project scopes and work plans.

Complete all applicable documentation and record keeping

Perform all work in compliance with Company standards, procedures, regulatory, and Company tariff requirements.

Demonstrate performance toward operational excellence

Other duties as assigned

Essential Education & Experience

A minimum of a High School Diploma or Equivalent

3 years minimum required working as a Pipeline Technician or in a similar capacity

Knowledge of operating costs and best practices associated within equipment

Basic computer skills (knowledge of MS Office)

Experience reading and interpreting blueprints, P&ID's, and other diagrams

Experience in safe handling practices of flammable gases, liquids, high and low pressure systems

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $75,000 - $120,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

