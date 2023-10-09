Pipelines Discipline Lead

Entity:Production & Operations
The Pipeline Engineering team focuses on delivering long term value by supporting the delivery of pipeline solutions for the resilient hydrocarbon and new energy projects globally.
The pipeline engineering discipline team will house engineers that support both onshore and offshore pipelines in the following areas:
Oil and gas: infield flowlines and export pipelines
Hydrogen pipelines
CCUS pipelines
Infrastructure pipelines to support biofuels and hydrogen vectors
The Discipline Lead (DL)- Pipeline Engineering is the direct manager for the bp project Pipeline Engineers deployed on to the global pipeline projects portfolio. They support resource deployment and capability development of the team. The DL has deep technical expertise and knowledge of project engineering delivery, leading technical decision making and undertaking performance and technical reviews as required. The DL represents projects on the Discipline Integration forum and is a senior member of the Community of Practice.
This role reports to and has delegated accountability from the Discipline Manager who is responsible for the engineering delivery and organization supporting bp’s global subsea project portfolio as well as discipline accountability for pipelines.
Engineering or science degree
Chartered or Professional Engineer
BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
