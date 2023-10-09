Pipelines Discipline Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Pipeline Engineering team focuses on delivering long term value by supporting the delivery of pipeline solutions for the resilient hydrocarbon and new energy projects globally.



Job Description:

The pipeline engineering discipline team will house engineers that support both onshore and offshore pipelines in the following areas:

Oil and gas: infield flowlines and export pipelines

Hydrogen pipelines

CCUS pipelines

Infrastructure pipelines to support biofuels and hydrogen vectors



The Discipline Lead (DL)- Pipeline Engineering is the direct manager for the bp project Pipeline Engineers deployed on to the global pipeline projects portfolio. They support resource deployment and capability development of the team. The DL has deep technical expertise and knowledge of project engineering delivery, leading technical decision making and undertaking performance and technical reviews as required. The DL represents projects on the Discipline Integration forum and is a senior member of the Community of Practice.

This role reports to and has delegated accountability from the Discipline Manager who is responsible for the engineering delivery and organization supporting bp’s global subsea project portfolio as well as discipline accountability for pipelines.

Essential Education:

Engineering or science degree

Chartered or Professional Engineer

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experienced in People Leadership. The ideal candidate has at least 5 years directly managing teams.

Deep technical knowledge in Pipeline engineering.

Substantial experience in engineering delivery, planning and deployment.

Understands project stages and associated team challenges.

Familiar with relevant industry codes, standards and regulations.

Ability to balance competing priorities, intervening in critical situations to achieve desired results.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and projects leadership.

Demonstrated safety focus with a commitment to continuous improvement.

Familiar with capital project processes.

Empathetic, willing to put self in others shoes.

Desirable Criteria:

Knowledge of both onshore and offshore pipeline project delivery.

Understanding of CO2 and hydrogen pipeline.

Track record of delivery cross multiple and diverse projects.

Experienced with contractor performance management.

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc.).

Experience managing internal customers and partners.

Experience managing third party Engineering and EPCI contractors and Suppliers.

Working knowledge of non-operated pipeline infrastructure.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide leadership to the global pipeline engineers deployed to projects, seeking to understand and support their wellbeing and guide their career and competency development.

Owns the people performance management processes for the team.

Responsible for understanding project resource demands and team deployment to meet.

Deploys team members or recommends alternate bp or third-party support as appropriate.

Provides technical expertise to the team and directly to projects. Supports technical decision making, deviation approvals, verification activities and technical or performance evaluations.

Maintains a knowledge of relevant codes and standards.

Deploys themselves to projects from time to time, typical in response to complex scope or emergent issues.

Provides guidance cross project, seeking opportunities for improvement, alignments and to share findings.

Accountable for supporting technical engagement within team to and from managed central delivery (i.e. Trees & Wellheads, Manifolds and connections systems, Flexibles & Umbilicals and ICE) and cross organization.

Maintains internal and external networks, linking to partners within the regions to deliver engineer and externally to understand the health of the Contractor market.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.