.
At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen export projects in Western Australia. These projects will have significant long-distance onshore pipelines as well as offshore scope.
As a Senior Pipelines Engineer you will be responsible for leading the project onshore and offshore pipeline discipline scope including performance leading pipeline EPC contractors and ensuring safe, cost effective and competitive solutions.
What you will deliver:
Delivery of the project onshore and offshore pipeline engineering scope, initially to support conceptual and pre-FEED engineering. Owner of key pipeline system engineering deliverables throughout the project lifecycle