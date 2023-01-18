Job summary

.

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen export projects in Western Australia. These projects will have significant long-distance onshore pipelines as well as offshore scope.



As a Senior Pipelines Engineer you will be responsible for leading the project onshore and offshore pipeline discipline scope including performance leading pipeline EPC contractors and ensuring safe, cost effective and competitive solutions.



What you will deliver:



Delivery of the project onshore and offshore pipeline engineering scope, initially to support conceptual and pre-FEED engineering. Owner of key pipeline system engineering deliverables throughout the project lifecycle

Set clear direction and performance manage the Engineering contractors to deliver safe, reliable and cost-effective systems in support of project objectives

Accountable for ensuring pipeline engineering quality, work processes and design integrity are maintained and delivered in line with project schedules

Ensure regulatory compliance and conformance with bp project processes and standards

Collaborate with subject matter experts and technical authorities on key issues of engineering integrity

Support planning for fabrication, installation, pre-commissioning of pipeline systems during early design

Lead technology qualification and implementation

Minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or equivalent

Experience in pipeline design and engineering delivery, with a focus on onshore pipelines

Experience supervising and performance managing Engineering contractors

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills

Ability to work independently and engage with subject matter expertise as required

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.