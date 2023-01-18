Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  4. Pipelines Engineer

Pipelines Engineer

Pipelines Engineer

  • Location Australia - Western Australia - Perth
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144542BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050. In this role you will support our New Energy organization as part of the Integrated Green Hydrogen project team, working to develop bp’s Green Hydrogen export projects in Western Australia. These projects will have significant long-distance onshore pipelines as well as offshore scope.

As a Senior Pipelines Engineer you will be responsible for leading the project onshore and offshore pipeline discipline scope including performance leading pipeline EPC contractors and ensuring safe, cost effective and competitive solutions.

What you will deliver:

Delivery of the project onshore and offshore pipeline engineering scope, initially to support conceptual and pre-FEED engineering. Owner of key pipeline system engineering deliverables throughout the project lifecycle

  • Set clear direction and performance manage the Engineering contractors to deliver safe, reliable and cost-effective systems in support of project objectives
  • Accountable for ensuring pipeline engineering quality, work processes and design integrity are maintained and delivered in line with project schedules
  • Ensure regulatory compliance and conformance with bp project processes and standards
  • Collaborate with subject matter experts and technical authorities on key issues of engineering integrity
  • Support planning for fabrication, installation, pre-commissioning of pipeline systems during early design
  • Lead technology qualification and implementation

What you will need to be successful
  • Minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or equivalent
  • Experience in pipeline design and engineering delivery, with a focus on onshore pipelines
  • Experience supervising and performance managing Engineering contractors
  • Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills
  • Ability to work independently and engage with subject matter expertise as required

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.

To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

