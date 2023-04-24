Pipelines Engineer

Role Synopsis
At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050.
To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs, H2 vector export and CCUS. This portfolio of projects will be delivered from optimize (FEL2) through execute by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.
The operating base engineering is led by the Discipline Manager H2 & CCUS with discipline engineers deployed to central teams, front end and project delivery teams via the relevant discipline lead. In the instance of pipeline engineering the discipline engineer will report to the Pipeline DL whilst being deployed to the delivery teams.
This role is a discipline engineer as part of the H2 & CCUS engineering organization and will have the opportunity to be deployed to green, blue, export hubs, vectors and CCUS projects. The role can be deployed from early project stages through pre-FEED, FEED and detailed engineering, including right through to site delivery.
The locations for deliver varies from bp main offices to engineering contractors and sites. The range of projects offers flexibility to support a range of competency, prior experience and development.
The discipline engineer role will work with engineering contractors and equipment suppliers to support optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable engineering solutions.
Key accountabilities
Essential Education
Bachelor degree in relevant engineering degree and chartered engineer or equivalent
Essential Experience & Job requirement