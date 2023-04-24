Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Pipelines Engineer

Pipelines Engineer

Pipelines Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147022BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Role Synopsis
At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050.
To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs, H2 vector export and CCUS. This portfolio of projects will be delivered from optimize (FEL2) through execute by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.
The operating base engineering is led by the Discipline Manager H2 & CCUS with discipline engineers deployed to central teams, front end and project delivery teams via the relevant discipline lead. In the instance of pipeline engineering the discipline engineer will report to the Pipeline DL whilst being deployed to the delivery teams.
This role is a discipline engineer as part of the H2 & CCUS engineering organization and will have the opportunity to be deployed to green, blue, export hubs, vectors and CCUS projects. The role can be deployed from early project stages through pre-FEED, FEED and detailed engineering, including right through to site delivery.
The locations for deliver varies from bp main offices to engineering contractors and sites. The range of projects offers flexibility to support a range of competency, prior experience and development.

The discipline engineer role will work with engineering contractors and equipment suppliers to support optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable engineering solutions.

Key accountabilities

  • Support the pipeline scope through early project phases with expertise to support decision making processes.
  • Delivery of onshore and (where applicable offshore) pipeline engineering scope. Owner of key pipeline system engineering deliverables throughout the project life cycle and handover to operations.
  • Work with senior engineers to set clear direction and performance manage the Engineering/EPCI contractors to deliver safe, reliable, and cost-effective systems in support of project objectives.
  • Support pipeline engineering quality, work processes and design integrity and input to pipeline related risks.
  • Support pipeline engineering delivery in line with project schedules.
  • Co-ordinate self-verification and engineering assurance activities
  • Connect with expertise for regulatory compliance and conformance with BP practice, codes and standards related to pipeline systems.
  • Identify and develop pipeline deviations from engineering specification and practices.
  • Support fabrication, installation, and pre-commissioning to ensure that technical integrity of the design is maintained all the way to start up and is properly hand over to operation.
  • Consult with SMEs, SETA, and P&O TAs as appropriate on key issues of engineering integrity.

Essential Education
Bachelor degree in relevant engineering degree and chartered engineer or equivalent

Essential Experience & Job requirement

  • At least 6 years of experience in pipeline design and engineering delivery.
  • Onshore pipeline systems discipline expertise and track record of delivery.
  • Experience of major project and sound knowledge of project processes
  • Exposure to performance managing Engineering contractors, and/or EPCI contractors to deliver engineering.
  • Ability to engage with projects personnel, internal stakeholders, contractors and suppliers and willing to challenge to ensure engineering values are delivered
  • Strong influencing and communication skills with a demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations, teams, and other engineering disciplines

Desirable Criteria
  • Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer
  • Experience as a pipeline engineer on a large or complex pipeline systems
  • Experience or knowledge of national transmission systems
  • Pipeline experience and/or operational experience in hydrogen manufacturing and carbon capture and storage
  • Experience and working knowledge of pipeline design and assessment tools
  • Detailed knowledge of engineering technical practices and industry codes and standards

