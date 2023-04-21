Pipelines Engineer

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

At bp, we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050!

To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs, H2 vector export and CCUS. This portfolio of projects will be delivered from optimize (FEL2) through execute by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.



The operating base engineering is led by the Discipline Manager H2 & CCUS with discipline engineers deployed to central teams, front end and project delivery teams via the relevant discipline lead. In the instance of pipeline engineering the discipline engineer will report to the Pipeline DL whilst being deployed to the delivery teams.



The role can be deployed from early project stages through pre-FEED, FEED and detailed engineering, including right through to site delivery.



Responsibilities

The role will work with engineering contractors and equipment suppliers to support optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable engineering solutions.

Support the pipeline scope through early project phases with expertise to support decision making processes.

Delivery of onshore and (where applicable offshore) pipeline engineering scope. Owner of key pipeline system engineering deliverables throughout the project life cycle and handover to operations.

Set clear direction and manage the performance of Engineering/EPCI contractors to deliver safe, reliable, and cost-effective systems in support of project objectives.

Accountable for ensuring pipeline engineering quality, work processes and design integrity are maintained. Owner of pipeline related risks.

Ensure pipeline engineering is delivered in line with project schedules.

Coordinate self-verification and engineering assurance activities

Focal point and expertise for regulatory compliance and conformance with BP practice, codes and standards related to pipeline systems.

Identify and manage pipeline deviations from engineering specification and practices.

Support fabrication, installation, and pre-commissioning to ensure that technical integrity of the design is maintained all the way to start up and is properly hand over to operation.

Consult with SMEs, SETA, and P&O TAs as appropriate on key issues of engineering integrity.

Skills

Onshore pipeline systems expertise with good track record of multi discipline integration.

Experience of major project with strong design engineering background and sound knowledge of project processes

Experience in performance managing Engineering contractors, and/or EPCI contractors to deliver engineering.

Ability to engage with projects personnel, internal stakeholders, contractors and suppliers and willing to challenge to ensure engineering values are delivered

Experience in technology qualification and implementation

Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer

Experience as a Senior Pipeline Engineer on a large or complex project including a demonstrated ability to integrate engineering around pipeline systems

Experience or knowledge of national transmission systems

Pipeline experience and/or operational experience in hydrogen manufacturing and carbon capture and storage

Experience and working knowledge of pipeline design and assessment tools

Detailed knowledge of engineering technical practices and industry codes and standards

At least 10 years' of experience in pipeline design and engineering delivery.

Bachelor Degree in relevant engineering degree and chartered engineer or equivalent

Role may require work at contractors office and visits to refinery and related sites. This may require extended trips or relocation depending on project, stage and contracting strategy.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.