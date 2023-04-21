Pipelines Engineer

At bp, we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050!
To achieve this goal, bp will deliver a large portfolio of H2 projects covering Green, Blue, Energy Hubs, H2 vector export and CCUS. This portfolio of projects will be delivered from optimize (FEL2) through execute by the P&O Projects H2 & CCUS operating base.
The operating base engineering is led by the Discipline Manager H2 & CCUS with discipline engineers deployed to central teams, front end and project delivery teams via the relevant discipline lead. In the instance of pipeline engineering the discipline engineer will report to the Pipeline DL whilst being deployed to the delivery teams.
The role can be deployed from early project stages through pre-FEED, FEED and detailed engineering, including right through to site delivery.
Responsibilities