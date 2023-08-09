Pipelines Facilities Engineer

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis This 3-8 year proven experienced engineer position provides technical support covering both operations and project support for pipeline pump stations, metering facilities, storage tank farms, truck and marine loading racks in the mid-west. The position is highly autonomous, but it’s embedded within the central engineering team, requiring functional relationships internally with Operations and Maintenance field staff, supply schedulers, business developers, engineering project managers, technical specialists, and all levels of management. Outside 3rd party contacts include joint venture pipeline operators, vendors, and engineering and construction contractors. The Facility Engineer is expected to take a lead role in reliability, process safety and technical support for USPL Pipelines assets. Key Accountabilities • Acts as the area point of contact for day-to-day escalation of technical issues arising at the operating asset (mechanical joints, piping, mainline block valves, manifold valves, relief valves, control valves, actuators, instrumentation, loading arms, small tanks, pressure vessel, vapor recovery units, etc.) Assesses the situation and carries out hands-on troubleshooting and decision-making to resolve issues. • Investigates equipment failure or malfunction, develops ‘bad actor’ list, and leads 5-why or RCA. Recommends equipment replacements or modifications and verifies that these are consistent with BP’s and Industry practices. Implements and maintains a management of change (MoC) process for temporary and permanent changes. Updates CMMS to reflect changes. • Ensures that uniform equipment integrity, inspections, preventive and predictive maintenance plans, and strategies are implemented across the facilities. Deficiencies are identified, investigated, and corrected to ensure equipment is fit for service. • Determines Maximum Operating Discharge Pressure for the pipeline segments. Determines sizing and setpoints for relief valves and control valves. Assures operating boundaries for equipment are understood and managed. Investigates excursions outside safe operating envelops and recommends corrective actions. Develops and tracks metrics to identifies reliability and risk improvement opportunities for systems and controls. • Acts as focal point for implementation of new practices and procedures. Maintains engineering documentation, procedures, manuals, and records for local assets and makes them readily available on request. • Provides input to service level agreements with other operators and Joint Ventures. Provides support during regulatory audits, barrier assurance, and self-verification activities. Addresses the actions resulting from the findings of these activities.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Bachelor’s Degree or higher in Engineering

3+ years oil and gas or petrochemical maintenance, reliability, or project engineering experience

Good communication skills with ability to communicate with internal and external stakeholders at all levels

Good technical understanding, knowledge and application of the maintenance processes and asset management techniques

Operational experience

Pipeline experience

Hydraulics knowledge

Experience with CMMS ideally Maximo or SAP

Experience with Risk Assessment (HAZOP) and Root Cause Analysis

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.