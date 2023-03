Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

The Pipeline Integrity Specialist delivers subject matter expertise in pipeline integrity, with particular focus on in-line inspection (ILI) data analysis, planning and execution support, non-destructive evaluation (NDE) and repair requirements.

Key Accountabilities:

Review and assess ILI data, determine repair criticality, and generate repair plans.

Provide technical assurance in ILI, interpretation and application of pipeline related codes and standards.

Provide expertise to support in-field pipeline activities.

Co-ordinate response for urgent or planned pipeline intervention.

Provide discipline support in the development and implementation of best practice, process and guidance for pipeline activities.

Provide discipline support to create, maintain and improve integrity-related procedures within Terminals & Pipelines.

Provide support to Production & Operations (P&O) and Innovation & Engineering (I&E) teams in pipeline integrity evaluation.

Support wider BP to identify and enable developments in pipeline activity technology (e.g. ILI, pipeline interventions and isolations) to drive pipeline integrity efficiency and improvements.

Selection of ILI technologies.

Acceptance of ILI data and supplier reports.

Recommend non-destructive evaluation.

Determine repair requirements.

Behaviours:

Technical expertise, leadership, communication, decision making, business acumen, risk management, analytical thinking, problem solving, collaboration, influencing, prioritisation.

Education:

Bachelor degree qualified in a relevant science or engineering discipline is desirable.

Level II or III certification or experience in ILI/NDE techniques.

Experience and Job Requirements:

Pipeline operations or project experience, including planning and execution of ILIs and repairs.

Relevant deep technical expertise related to pipeline ILI data analysis and NDE (including current and developing technologies, e.g. ultrasonic, magnetic flux leakage, radiography and acoustic resonance, etc).

Contract and supplier relationship management.

Knowledge in pipeline regulations, industry codes & standards, risk management and fitness-for-service evaluation (e.g., CFR 49 Part 191, 192, 195, ASME B31.4, B31.8, B31G, RSTRENG, API 1160, 1163, 1176 and 1183)

Computer skills relevant to role (e.g. MS Office, ILI vendor software, NDE software, GIS, etc).

