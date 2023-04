Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Role Synopsis

Responsible for providing Maintenance expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other subject areas, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgment to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.

The Project Engineer develops budgets, schedules, and execution plans for work stream projects in the BP Pipelines (T&P) organization.

Key accountabilities

Leads the development of execution strategy and ensures alignment and communications to construction teams.

Evaluates and handles project risk and contingency plans in addition to process safety related risk management.

Develops and implements effective project Health, Safety, Security & Environmental (HSSE) plans.

Drives work stream process to meet regulatory requirements, planning and execution of work.

Sets minimum expectations with work stream teams, including contract resources, on scope, cost, schedule and HSSE performance.

Drives alignment with Procurement & Supply Chain Management (PSCM) on contractor selection and performance management, leverages local, national and global contract strategy

Provides timely updates to Inspection Data Specialist on inspections and repairs scopes and ensures accuracy of the data including QA/QC, timely application of engineered solutions and documentations.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

Essential Criteria

Minimum 4+ years maintenance and inspection experience in oil and gas industry

Experience with contractor management

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Oil and gas project engineering experience

Project management experience

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!