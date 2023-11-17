Pipelines Maintenance Engineer

Entity:Production & Operations
The Maintenance Engineer will provide maintenance, reliability, and operations technical support to the terminal. The Maintenance Engineer is responsible for scheduling of the inspection, testing and maintenance strategy to maintain the integrity of all critical, protective, and non-protective equipment. The Maintenance Engineer is also responsible for supporting the Facility Engineer with the analysis of inspection reports, to assess, process and track recommendations via Maximo and Meridium, and to ensure improved reliability of the equipment over its asset lifecycle.
Implement an inspection, maintenance and testing strategy to manage asset integrity and reliability. Include inspection, maintenance and turnaround actions in the annual plan.
Implement and maintain an inspection programme to determine the condition of safety and business critical equipment and systems, and verify and document they are fit for service. Verify that deficiencies identified from the inspection programme are investigated and corrected on a timely basis
Evaluate inspection program results and maintenance regimes, and modify the programs to take account of the risk of equipment and system failure
Utilise the CMMS to schedule preventative, corrective and defect maintenance work orders and to record completion in the CMMS.
Verify equipment that has been out of service is fit for service prior to use
Initiate, lead and participate in the eMoC process as change lead, reviewer and verifier
Monitor, document and investigate excursions outside safe design envelopes and unexpected failures of structures, materials and equipment. Identify and implement corrective actions.
Reports and investigates equipment failure or malfunction to establish root causes. Identify and prioritize corrective action plans.
Provides day-to-day engineering support to the terminal operations team, assessing/managing deterioration in risk barriers and assisting where required in reviewing, troubleshooting and prioritising equipment breakdowns
Reponsible for preparing Maintenance KPIs to monitor progress against the objectives and targets in the plan
Support Group Audit, Barrier Assurance and Regulatroy audits
Participate in and promote self-verification, continuous improvement and criticality/vulnerability evaluation of plan and systems
The Maintenance Engineer is reposinsible for ensuring that information management and document control is carried out inline with bp procedures, maintaining the appropriate information, documents and records securely and making it readily available on request
Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent with relevant experience in oil and gas operations maintenance
3+ years oil and gas maintenance and reliability experience
Good communication skills with ability to communicate with internal and external stakeholders at all levels
Excellent technical understanding and knowledge of the maintenance processes and computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS
Thorough grasp of principals and application of Maintenance / Asset Management techniques such as RCM, CBM, RBM and FMECA.
Experience of Control of Work and Permit To Work systems, confined space entry and working at height
IT Skills Certification particularly in MS Applications (Spreadsheets, Word and PowerPoint)
Knowledge of the standards employed in the oil storage and distribution sector.
Thorough understanding of industry related risks (safety and business) and able to relate to specific legislation.
Experience with CMMS ideally in Frontline/Shire Systems, Maximo or SAP PM
Experience in participation of HAZOP / LOPA / Risk Assessment and Root Cause Analysis
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
