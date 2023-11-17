Pipelines Maintenance Engineer

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Maintenance Engineer will provide maintenance, reliability, and operations technical support to the terminal. The Maintenance Engineer is responsible for scheduling of the inspection, testing and maintenance strategy to maintain the integrity of all critical, protective, and non-protective equipment. The Maintenance Engineer is also responsible for supporting the Facility Engineer with the analysis of inspection reports, to assess, process and track recommendations via Maximo and Meridium, and to ensure improved reliability of the equipment over its asset lifecycle.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Implement an inspection, maintenance and testing strategy to manage asset integrity and reliability. Include inspection, maintenance and turnaround actions in the annual plan.

Implement and maintain an inspection programme to determine the condition of safety and business critical equipment and systems, and verify and document they are fit for service. Verify that deficiencies identified from the inspection programme are investigated and corrected on a timely basis

Evaluate inspection program results and maintenance regimes, and modify the programs to take account of the risk of equipment and system failure

Utilise the CMMS to schedule preventative, corrective and defect maintenance work orders and to record completion in the CMMS.

Verify equipment that has been out of service is fit for service prior to use

Initiate, lead and participate in the eMoC process as change lead, reviewer and verifier

Monitor, document and investigate excursions outside safe design envelopes and unexpected failures of structures, materials and equipment. Identify and implement corrective actions.

Reports and investigates equipment failure or malfunction to establish root causes. Identify and prioritize corrective action plans.

Provides day-to-day engineering support to the terminal operations team, assessing/managing deterioration in risk barriers and assisting where required in reviewing, troubleshooting and prioritising equipment breakdowns

Reponsible for preparing Maintenance KPIs to monitor progress against the objectives and targets in the plan

Support Group Audit, Barrier Assurance and Regulatroy audits

Participate in and promote self-verification, continuous improvement and criticality/vulnerability evaluation of plan and systems