Pipelines Maintenance Lead

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



We are in search of a committed individual to fill the position of Pipeline Maintenance Engineer Lead within T&P (Terminal and Pipelines). As the Lead, you will be entrusted with the responsibility of handling a team of maintenance engineers while overseeing the coordination of maintenance, inspection, and repair projects for our pipeline and terminal assets across the United States. In your role as the Pipeline Maintenance Engineer Lead, you will work in close collaboration with a team, collectively aiming to maintain regulatory compliance, reliability and integrity of our pipeline and terminal assets. Your leadership and expertise will be instrumental in ensuring the continued success of our operations.



Team Leadership: You will lead and develop a group of maintenance engineers, guiding them in completing maintenance plans and break-in projects.

Mentorship and Career Development: You will provide mentorship and growth opportunities to help the maintenance engineers on your team develop their skills and careers.

Financial Management: You will handle a significant yearly maintenance budget, coordinating approximately ~175 projects with an annual expenditure of ~$60 million.

Budget Review: You will play a crucial role in crafting and reviewing yearly budgets to ensure the continued integrity of our assets.

Regulatory Compliance: You will ensure that all required inspections and repairs for pipeline and terminal assets are carried out in compliance with regulations, maintaining operational reliability.

Project Planning: You will contribute to project plan development, using your expertise to review and approve critical execution documentation.

Operational Excellence: Your leadership and expertise will help drive operational excellence, develop collaboration across regions, and ensure the reliability of our critical infrastructure.

At least 10 years of oil and gas experience

Bachelor's degree in Engineering

5 years of pipeline and terminal experience

Project management experience

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.