The planner creates short- and long-term plan at item/location level of planned stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets. Planner is responbsible for providing analytial support to the planning process. Provides accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems. Displays flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Support Team Leader with daily operational coordination during the day-to-day planning activities for the own portfolio
Being first point of contact planning related process related questions, documentation and complex queries
supports process optimization initiatives and working closely with relevant SMEs
Creates a plan of stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets.
Acts upon escalataion and comes up with action items in case of potential shortages
Works directly with the relevant stakeholders to meet the operational and sales targets
Support as necessary to handle any crisis and continuity of supply disruptions including defining relevant mitigating actions.
Share good practice and learnings with the wider team to ensures consistency and standardisation in processes
Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS
Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and organisational targets.
Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems.
Exhibit strong Team Player characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times.
Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.
Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external stakeholders.
Compliance with Company Policies
Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE
Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail.
Minimum 4 years of experience working across a variety of planning roles.
Knowledge and experience of planning processes an systems and a good understanding of its importance to the business.
High degree of computer literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools
Can operate with ease at different levels of planning (operational, tactical and strategic).
Has the drive and insight to act wherever it is required.
Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting priorities, optimizing resources and responding to fast changing circumstances.
Ability to guide others in their work and occasionally stand.
Problem solving
Good communication skills, both verbal and written.
Experience in Sales and Customer management is desirable
Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies
ESSENTIAL CRITERIA
Very strong analytical skills – able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements
High understanding of the business requirements and strategy
Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks
High level of customer focus
Continuous improvement mind-set
Highly motivated
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.