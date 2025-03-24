Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

GBS defines, owns, sources and operates efficient and standardised business services for the BP Group. We are business process professionals, working as a unified organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.

As the GBS organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, it has the opportunity to deliver additional value in five core areas:

Risk and control: Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and Implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.

Process effectiveness: Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time.

Process efficiency: Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.

Quality service: Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs Customers, through our well-trained, professional people.

Capability: Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process.

The planner creates short- and long-term plan at item/location level of planned stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets.

Planner is responsible for providing analytical support to the planning process. Provides accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems. Displays flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.

Creates a feasible plan of what needs to be shipped from the different locations across the network to ensure that stock availability is maximised, and stock obsolescence is minimised.

Hold overall responsibility for leading planning processes for the items in their portfolio, ensuring that we have the right products, at the right time and in the right place to meet customer demand and operational targets.

Run any shortages of goods to improve sales volumes and initiate continuous improvement plans/corrective actions as necessary to meet demand plans.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Support Team Leader with daily operational coordination during the day-to-day planning activities for the own portfolio

• Being first point of contact planning related process related questions, documentation and complex queries

• supports process optimization initiatives and working closely with relevant SMEs

• Creates a plan of stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets.

• Acts upon customer concern and comes up with action items in case of potential shortages

• Works directly with the relevant collaborators to meet the operational and sales targets

• Support as necessary to lead any crisis and continuity of supply disruptions including defining

Relevant mitigating actions.

• Share good practice and takeaways with the wider team to ensures consistency and standardisation in processes

• Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS

• Give positively to achieving individual, team and interpersonal targets.

• Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems.

• Exhibit strong Standout Colleague characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times.

• Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.

• Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external collaborators.

• Compliance with Company Policies Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

• Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail.

• Minimum 4 years of experience working across a variety of planning roles.

• Knowledge and experience of planning processes a systems and a good understanding of its importance to the business.

• High degree of digital literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools

• Can operate with ease at different levels of planning (operational, tactical and strategic).

• Has the drive and insight to act wherever it is required.

• Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting priorities, optimizing resources and responding to constantly evolving circumstances.

• Ability to guide others in their work and occasionally stand.

• Problem solving

• Good interpersonal skills, both verbal and written.

• Experience in Sales and Customer management is desirable

• Experience of working with a complementary team across different geographies



ESSENTIAL CRITERIA:

• Absolute fluency in “business English” is required.

• University/College degree preferably in economics

• Very strong analytical skills – able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

• Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with confirmed capability and potential to make a substantial contribution to the business.

• Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities

• High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

• Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

• High level of customer focus

• High degree of energy, stamina and resilience, combined with a “can do” demeanor

• Continuous improvement mind-set

• Highly motivated.



Technical Competencies:

• Understanding Customers – understand customers’ current needs; efficient high quality response; build customer relationships; monitor progress; effective negotiator

• Personal Effectiveness – effective communicator; time management; listening and facilitation

• Team working – establish team spirit; flexible and adaptive; supportive

• Problem Solving – identify, analyse and tackle problems; utilise, adapt and develop resources

• Organising Ability – organisation and administration; handling emergency situations; risk assessment and management

• Open Thinking – generate new insights; challenge rigid thinking; see the big picture

• Numeracy - Understands and evaluates numerical information quickly. Able to use formulae and calculate quickly

• Analytical

• Understanding and Implementing Marketing Strategy and Programs- Skillful

• Sector, Market, Customer, and Competitor Understanding – Basic.

Come, join our bp team!



