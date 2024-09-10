Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Finance



Operations Group



bp is looking for Planner Team Leader in Türkiye to manage and supervise the team of planners and ensure the delivery of services, meeting operational targets. The Planner Team Leader will mange a team of experts that have primary responsibility for providing planning related support to the bp organization. The team creates short- and long-term plan at item/location level of planned stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets.

Job holders displays flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation. The Planner Chain Team Leader also serves as the focal/ escalation point for internal and external customers, as well as Third-parties., The Planner Team Leaders works closely with the team and stakeholders on improvements and holds the team them accountable for providing the most effective solutions.

The role sits with BP GBS which defines, owns, sources and operates efficient and standardised business services for the BP Group.

We are business process professionals, working as a unified organisation across finance, customer service, procurement, HR services, tax and other functional areas to fully support BP in its global operations and aims. Our license to operate is dependent on us being able to deliver silent running in the most efficient manner.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Functional

Lead and review operational performance of the team regularly against the defined objectives (Service Level agreements, processes, policies) and plan corrective actions accordingly to ensure the organizations timely delivery of services

Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations.

Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, BP Policies and ISO standards accross the team.

Provide relevant support and interface with internal and external partners (Third parties) and stakeholders as required to resolve escalations and queries, manage the operational relationship with the relevant bp functions

Being the escalation point for planning related process related questions, documentation and complex queries

Supports process optimization initiatives and working closely with relevant SMEs

Works directly with the relevant stakeholders to meet the operational and sales targets

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external stakeholders.

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the team on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals and plan corrective action accordingly.

Plan, develop and monitor implementation of quality and process improvement by leveraging technology, continuous improvement initiatives, best practices and data-driven management. Track progress and suggest recommendations for improvement as required

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key internal partners and external stakeholders at relevant levels.

Drive cross functional collaboration and identify, resolve and develop solutions for complex, escalated and systemic operational problems to ensure consistent and high quality services at all times.

Leadership & Supervisory

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct performance appraisals, reward and discipline employees.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation, support long term career development of key talents.

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team and ensure competency in performing Tower activities

Identify training opportunities focused on building capability of the team.

Support Tower Leadership in developing a high performance culture promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding customer needs / expectations.

Support Tower Leadership in driving the implementation and development organization locally

Resource Management

Perform FTE sizing, plan and assign work to team members, monitor adherence to workforce schedules and highlight gaps.

Previous experience:

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail.

Minimum 5 years of experience working across a variety of planning roles.

Knowledge and experience of planning processes an systems and a good understanding of its importance to the business.

High degree of computer literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools

Can operate with ease at different levels of planning (operational, tactical and strategic).

Has the drive and insight to act wherever it is required.

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting priorities, optimizing resources and responding to fast changing circumstances.

Ability to guide others in their work and occasionally stand.

Problem solving

Good communication skills, both verbal and written.

Experience in Sales and Customer management is desirable

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Minimum 5 years experience in a people leadership role ideally in a B2B environment

Essential criteria:

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory

University/College degree preferably in economics

Very strong analytical skills – able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with proven capability and potential to make a significant contribution to the business.

Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

High level of customer focus

High degree of energy, stamina and resilience, combined with a “can do” attitude

Continuous improvement mind-set

Highly motivated



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Intelligence, Competitor Analysis, Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Customer-Focused, Maintenance general, Marketing strategy, Market Understanding, Numeracy, Open-Mindedness, Personal Effectiveness, Problem Solving, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Teamwork, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.