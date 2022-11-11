Planning Analyst

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

This is a temporary role will support supply, demand and or third party planning teams across various areas. You may work with the demand planning team across various channels and markets to fulfill requests for analytics and reporting needs through custom /adhoc reports and analyses. Within the ‘day to day’ process, you may serve as an intermediary between sites and the customer service/order management teams, assisting with production availability challenges, prioritization and providing daily direction to multiple parties.

Build presentations on updated plans and historical performance, and

Troubleshoot various Finished Goods issues associated with forecast challenges.

Support third party team member which may include interaction with Third Party Manufacturers as well as BP Demand and Supply teams.

Support demand and supply teams with various scenario analyses, transition planning, projects, related to both forecast and supply/inventory, etc.

Track critical metrics and deep dive primary issue areas as needed.

Flow to work in areas of the greatest need – which may include demand management, inventory planning, day to day fulfillment/replenishment, reporting, data analytics/reporting, project support, work process mapping and documentation, etc.

Successful monthly generation of a demand plan, including new opportunities and risks, generating monthly S&OP, generation of reports and presentation.

Weekly supply planning activities that have positive impact on IFOT/Case Fill and inventory targets.

Work cross functionally with BP Planning teams as well as supporting relationships with the Third Party Team to ensure on time placement of PO's, deliveries to BP and customers.

Bachelors Degree and a minimum of 2 years experience

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more