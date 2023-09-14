Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Castrol Customer Team and advance your career as a



Planning Analyst

Fixed-term (Until 2024 December)

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Provide insight to how to improve the quality and robustness of the DRP and production plans through analysis and general support to the Supply Planners

Calculate Plant ABCD & safety stock values

Supply Planning, Third Party Planning and DRP specific master data rules & parameter validations & updates

Develop/test/maintain regular or adhoc reports supporting Planning related activities

Generate and circulate alerts (RCA) across the Supply Planning team

Development of new KPI’s and measures to support the Supply Planning team

Prepare monthly Failure stock report

Develop, maintain, circulate reports that supports managing our inventory, focusing on the reduction of our failure stock (relabel, rework, redeployment suggestions, etc.)

Take part in calls, projects supporting inventory management

Actively support Supply & Third Party Planners to reduce and prevent any failure stock in their portfolio

What You will need to be successful:

University/College degree preferably in economics

Minimum intermediate English language knowledge

Knowledge and experience (2-4 years) of inventory management, production planning or Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) and a good understanding of its importance to the business

High degree of computer literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools

Strong analytical skills – able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

Working knowledge of planning systems, preferably Kinaxis and/or SAP APO

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

Continuous improvement mind-set

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Supply Chain



