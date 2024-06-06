Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our Castrol Customer Team and advance your career as a

PLANNING ANALYST

In this role You will:

Provides insight to how to improve the quality and robustness of the DRP and production plans through analysis and general support to the Supply Planners

Calculate Plant ABCD & set lot size Durations

Calculate Direct versus hub sourcing

Calculate network Min Lot size & rounding Values

Weekly DRP Validation Reporting (Monday morning)

DRP Specific Master data validations & updates

Consolidate Regional Stock list and update Backorder Management report

Supply Planning Specific Master data validations & updates (Every Angle)

Third Party Specific Master data validations & updates (Every Angle)

Deployment specific Master Data validations & updates (Every Angle)

Deployment specific rules & parameter validations & updates (Every Angle)

Generate and circulate alerts (RCA) across the Supply Planning team

Development of new measures to support the Supply Planning team

Weekly excess stock Management alerts

Tableau Planning Super User

Regular Inventory Report preparation

What You will need to be successful:

Knowledge and experience (2-4 years) of production planning or Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) and a good understanding of its importance to the business

Highly analytical, numerate with a good attention to detail.

High degree of computer literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools (e.g. MI/SAP Business Objects).

Knowledge and use of SAP

Demonstrable experience in SC planning or logistics, customer service experience is of advantage.

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory

University/College degree preferably in economics

Very strong analytical skills – able to analyse and summarise complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

Working knowledge of planning systems, preferable SAP APO

Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with proven capability and potential to make a significant contribution to the business.

Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize numerous tasks

High level of customer focus

High degree of energy, stamina and resilience, combined with a “can do” attitude

Continuous improvement mind-set

Highly motivated

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



