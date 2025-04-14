This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About the role

The role of the Planning team, in conjunction with the bpx leadership, is to maximize asset value through optimized capital allocation.

The Planning Analyst is an individual contributor position, reports to the Planning Manager, and works closely with our Development and Operations teams. The Planning team role is to 1) perform scenario modeling to optimize capital allocation; 2) support planning and budgeting processes and consolidate input from asset teams for bpx rollup; 3) provide variance reporting and analysis as needed; 4) coordinate capital allocation process and align asset team requirements; and 5) support year end resource commercial activities. As a member of the finance family the analyst will be part of a very collaborative group, where people are willing to step out of their roles to help others. Analysts at bpx serve as trusted finance advisors to the business.

Key Accountabilities

Coordinate and support long-term planning and related scenario analysis

Collaborate with asset teams (development and operations) to gain an in depth understanding of key economic assumptions, organizational priorities, and asset constraints

Navigate a variety of systems to facilitate long-term planning

Support portfolio management and business development activities

Actively work on continuous improvement of current and new processes to support business decision making

Other duties as needed

Essential Education & Experience

Minimum 3 years of experience in finance, commercial or technical roles with sound understanding of upstream business

University degree from an accredited university or equivalent

Must be legally authorized to work in the US without sponsorship.

Preferred Qualifications

Self-starter, works with minimal supervision

Strong business acumen and data-driven decision-making capabilities

Ability to quickly analyze large volumes of data, recognize trends, develop solutions to business issues and recommend preferred alternatives

Experience with data analytics and visualization tools (Spotfire, Power BI) is a plus

Ability to manage competing priorities

Ability to effectively interface, influence and build alignment with individuals, multi-discipline teams and all levels in the organization

Effective communication and people skills; ability to develop and use informal networks

How much do we pay (Base)? $94,000 - $115,000. Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why Join Us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.