Job summary

As a Planning Engineer, you will be responsible for supporting the early stage planning of Integrated New Energy projects (renewable power, Hydrogen, H2 export & carbon capture). This will require interpretation of available benchmarks to develop high level schedules for total project lifecycles. In this role, you will also support the project teams in various funding /bid preparation and submission which will require Level 1 & Level 2 schedules, schedule basis and assumptions and key dates / milestones driving the critical path. There will also be a requirement to validate and integrate schedules from internal and third-party sources in conformance with BP Planning, Scheduling and Project Coordination procedures.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Develop and assure integrity of the project(s) / opportunity level 1 (and if required Master Control Schedule), provide post update analysis, ensuring the project team are aware of key changes and impact to critical /near critical paths

Interface with planning team across Global Concept Development & New Energy to share best practise and key learnings

Ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of the portfolio plans (inc Progress measurement as required)

Provide planning support to the Project Controls Team and Project/Appraisal Manager to ensure compliance with the Project Planning and Scheduling Procedure and projects common process guidance

Continuously improving the planning strategy, plans and procedures

Ensure 3rd party / contractor compliance with contractual planning, scheduling and reporting requirements Satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders



Essential Education:



Experience of using Primavera version 6 (P6) and Microsoft Project planning software

Higher National Certificate/ Higher National Diploma (or equivalent / higher education)

Membership of a recognised professional body



Essential experience and job requirements:



Demonstrable track record planning delivery with strong experience in covering the accountabilities relevant to the job description described herein, gained on medium to large scale size projects

Proven track-record of managing schedules for projects, including communication of complex schedule information to senior management (e.g. development of Level 1 plans to describe interfaces between multiple near-critical paths)

Ability and proven skills to engage and work within a multifunctional subject area team to establish high levels of cooperation and credibility for the planning function when working with the project team

Experience of early-stage planning for medium to large projects (pre-execute) to understand the wider project context, business drivers and development of Project Coordination Procedures

Some experience of managing cost control, demonstrating a sound understanding of the relationship between cost control and planning / scheduling as a key component of the performance management framework and project control



Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Experience with early stages of projects including screening / bidding of Offshore Wind projects