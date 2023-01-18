Site traffic information and cookies

Planning Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144579BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Planning Engineer is responsible for supporting the development, implementation and operation of a comprehensive schedule control system, including day-to-day planning activities, performance management and reporting including the integration of schedules from internal and third party sources into the overall project planning process and in conformance with BP Planning, Scheduling and Project Coordination procedures. This role will require development of multiple scenario schedules to support key decision making

What you will deliver

  • Develop and assure integrity of the project level 1 and Master Control Schedule, provide post update analysis, ensuring the project team are aware of key changes and impact to critical /near critical paths.
  • Ensuring the integrity and effectiveness of planning and progress measurement
  • Provide planning support to the Project Team and Project Leader to ensure compliance with the Project Planning and Scheduling Procedure and projects common process guidance.
  • Continuously improving the planning strategy, plans and procedures in line with planning procedures
  • Ensure contractor compliance with contractual planning, scheduling and reporting requirements especially those detailed contractually within the Project Coordination Procedures (PCP).
  • Satisfying BP requirements and the expectations of stakeholders.
  • Ensuring Integration and alignment of all stakeholders within New Energy

What you will need to be successful

Essential Education
  • Experience of using Primavera version 6 (P6) and Microsoft Project planning software
  • Higher National Certificate/ Higher National Diploma (or equivalate / higher education)
Essential Experience:
  • Demonstrable track record planning delivery with experience of +10 years covering the accountabilities relevant to the job description described herein, gained on medium to large scale size projects:
  • Proven track-record of managing schedules for projects, including communication of complex schedule information to senior management (e.g. development of Level 1 plans to describe interfaces between multiple near-critical paths)
  • Ability and proven skills to engage and work within a multifunctional discipline team to establish high levels of cooperation and credibility for the planning function when working with the project team.
  • Experience of early-stage planning for medium to large projects (pre-execute) to understand the wider project context, business drivers and development of Project Coordination Procedures.
  • Some experience of managing cost control, demonstrating a sound understanding of the relationship between cost control and planning / scheduling as a key component of the performance management framework and project control.
Desirable Experience / Skills:
  • Project Management Professional / Association of Project Management (APM) accredited
  • Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy

